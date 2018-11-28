Cutter Law P.C. Announces $1.895 Million Jury Verdict in TBI Lawsuit: Jury Found Sonoma County Responsible for Injuries to Cyclist

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutter Law P.C. announces it has won a jury verdict for $1.895 million in a lawsuit filed against Sonoma County alleging dangerous condition of public property. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a cyclist who suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) after her bicycle hit a deep pothole. Attorneys Todd Walberg and Celine Cutter represented the plaintiff, who sought compensation for medical expenses and pain and suffering.

On Sunday morning, July 10, 2016, the plaintiff was cycling with her friend. During her bike ride, she hit a large pothole that was partially hidden by shade cast from a nearby tree. Thanks to a report from a local resident, her attorneys were able to show that Sonoma County knew about the pothole for six weeks but failed to fix it in a timely manner.

As a result of her accident, the plaintiff suffered a broken jaw and lost teeth, which could not be replaced due to bone loss. In addition to her broken bones, the plaintiff suffered a mild traumatic brain injury.



The lawsuit alleged dangerous condition of public property with her attorneys arguing that the county knew about the pothole and that the pothole was a dangerous condition. Although the county claimed that their failure to fix the pothole was reasonable given how much repair work it conducts, the jury found in favor of the plaintiff after one day of deliberation and awarded $1.895 million, reduced to around $1.36 million because the plaintiff was found 30 percent responsible.



"We are happy with the award," attorney Celine Cutter said. "[The plaintiff's] medical expenses are covered and the jury awarded significant compensation for pain and suffering. I think the jury recognized that although the plaintiff was able to return to work, that she'll have physical symptoms for the rest of her life."



