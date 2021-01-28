Cutwater Spirits Unveils "Cut Out" Campaign Ads During The Big Game Plus Social Media Series Starring Emily Hampshire

Approachable with a distinctly SoCal aesthetic, the campaign is all about cutting away from the daily routine and draws from the core values that have inspired Cutwater since the brand's very beginning. As a former brewer familiar with the canned format, Cutwater Spirits' Co-Founder and Master Distiller, Yuseff Cherney came up with the idea to take his award-winning spirits and create high-quality canned cocktails so they could be enjoyed anywhere. He and Co-Founder Earl Kight have since pioneered the category by breaking from convention and carving out their own path to bring this unique vision to life. The Cut Out campaign serves as a nod to Yuseff and Earl's tenacity, adventurous spirit, and love for spending time outdoors. A manifesto reminding consumers to embrace the simple idea of taking a moment to unplug; and that with Cutwater, enjoying a great tasting cocktail is as easy as cracking open a can.

"Cutwater Spirits started as a passion project. We began canning cocktails so that people could enjoy a high-quality mixed drink with ease and convenience. From there, the idea took off," says Cherney. "Since the beginning, we've focused on one thing - creating great tasting cocktails for any occasion - whether that's fishing on the Pacific or relaxing in your own backyard."

The new 30-second "Cut Out" spot is Cutwater's first-ever ad to run during the biggest football game of the year, and is now airing on TV channels including ESPN and CBS Sports, as well as social media. On Sunday February 7th, the ad will air in key regional markets on the west coast including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Seattle. There will be an accompanying national rollout on YouTube the following day (2/8).

Cutwater is also partnering with actress and comedian Emily Hampshire of Schitt's Creek, a self-proclaimed "longtime cut out enthusiast" in a lighthearted social media campaign which kicks off on Instagram and Twitter today. While the TV commercial comes to life with lively outdoor "Cut Out" occasions, Emily will highlight her own hilarious at-home interpretations of the theme.

"Many of us no longer have that physical divide between home life and work life, so it's hard to feel entitled to cut out... let alone know how to do it!" shares Hampshire. "As a long-time cut out enthusiast, I'm here to educate and inspire. Cutting out is not self-care. It's caring enough about yourself to not feel guilty about all the selfcare exercise and meditating you're not doing. Cutting out is selfcare without all those hashtag goals. Listen, most of the time, I don't even know what day it is. But I'm okay with that, because cutting out doesn't judge you for mixing weekends with weekdays. Cutting out is living in the moment, like watching other people hike while cracking open a canned White Russian that tastes like dessert. You're welcome."

As part of the series, Emily will announce Cutwater's Ultimate Backyard Sweepstakes with prizes to help winners "Cut Out" from the daily grind. The winning packages include a glamping Yurt (16'), premium fire pit, cabana chairs, Cutwater cooler filled with a supply of Cutwater Spirits' award-winning canned cocktails and more. To enter, consumers can interact with the brand via Twitter and/or Instagram during the big game, following, liking and tagging @CutwaterSpirits , and using #CutOutWithCutwater and #sweepstakes*.

The Cut Out campaign will run as Cutwater Spirits continues to innovate in 2021, offering new forms and flavors for enjoying an excellent cocktail anywhere. New releases include the expansion of tequila-based ready-to-drink offerings with a new fruit-forward margarita lineup and a series of frozen tequila pops. Follow @CutwaterSpirits to stay up to date!

*ULTIMATE BACKYARD SWEEPSTAKES. No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins 8:00 am PST on 1/28/21 & ends at 7:30 p.m. PST on 2/7/21. See Official Rules at www.cutwaterspirits.com/ultimate-backyard-sweepstakes-official-rules for prizes & details. Msg & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

About Cutwater Spirits: Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of 20 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirits category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a world-class tasting room and restaurant. To date, Cutwater has earned over 1,000 awards across its portfolio of products and is distributed in 45 states. Learn more at www.cutwaterspirits.com or follow @cutwatersprits on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Anheuser-Busch: For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has been woven into the cultural fabric of the United States, carrying on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry- leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.Anehuser-Busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Emily Hampshire: Emily Hampshire just wrapped filming the co-lead role opposite Adrien Brody in CHAPELWAITE, Epix's period limited series based on Stephen King's short story JERUSALEM'S LOT. The series will premiere later this year on Epix. Emily also co-stars as "Stevie Budd" in the CBC/POP/Netflix series SCHITT'S CREEK opposite Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara; the series recently made history by winning nine Emmy awards and in all major categories including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series, Supporting Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series, and Best Writing and Directing for a Comedy Series. Emily has won five consecutive Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy awards at the Canadian Screen Awards and has received a SAG Award Nomination for her role on SCHITT'S CREEK. The show has consistently ranked in the top 5 most streamed series in the weekly Neilson ratings and was also recently named the #6 most streamed series of all of 2020, having over 23.8 billion minutes of viewing for the groundbreaking series.

