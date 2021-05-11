CV Strategies Welcomes New Director of Multimedia

PALM DESERT, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CV Strategies, a full-service communications and community engagement firm, is pleased to welcome veteran multimedia journalist and video producer Allyssa Dickert as its Director of Multimedia.

Dickert assumes responsibility for directing the firm's storytelling efforts, managing video projects across California, and ensuring project accountability. Dickert's background is in television news, where she worked for more than a decade as an anchor, reporter, producer and writer.

"Allyssa is a valuable addition to our growing video branch," said Erin Kaiman, Founder and President of CV Strategies. "With her background as an influential and Emmy-nominated television news reporter, she brings the talent and skills that will further enhance services for our clients."

Dickert is as comfortable tackling quick turnaround shoots as she is with major projects stemming from weeks of filming. As Director of Multimedia, she ensures all videos can adapt to a variety of formats, from advertising spots to documentaries, and guides each project from pre-production to the final cut.

Originally from the Los Angeles area, Dickert became interested in video production at a young age. Her passion for storytelling sparked growing up watching her dad, Meteorologist Rick Dickert, on KTTV- Fox 11 in LA. Dickert's love for the industry evolved while she was a student at California State University, Fullerton.

"I am thrilled to join CV Strategies and work with the team to further develop their video production services," Dickert said. "I have a passion for storytelling and I'm excited to bring each client's vision to life through video."

CV Strategies produces all its work in-house, allowing the creative team to have full control over the production process. Dickert will add another lens of creativity and innovation to the video department. Her ability to develop dynamic, high-quality content, combined with her creative energy, enthusiasm, and advanced technical skills make her an integral part of the CV Strategies team.

About CV Strategies

CV Strategies was founded in 2007 by former television news director Erin Kaiman. The firm is actively engaged with more than 100 clients across California. In addition to web design services, CV Strategies offers social media and advertising services, strategic counsel and communications planning, copywriting, photography, video and crisis communications assistance.

