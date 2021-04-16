CVG Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss first quarter 2021 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.

Toll-free participants dial (833) 235-5650 using conference code 9982822. International participants dial (647) 689-4139 using conference code 9982822. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the "Investors" section of CVG's website at ir.cvgrp.com where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, toll-free callers can dial (800) 585-8367 using access code 9982822 and international callers can dial (416) 621-4642 using access code 9982822.

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of components and assemblies into two primary end markets – the global vehicle market and the U.S. technology integrator markets. The company provides components and assemblies to global vehicle companies to build original equipment and provides aftermarket products for fleet owners. The company also provides mechanical assemblies to warehouse automation integrators and to U.S. military technology integrators.

SOURCE Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cvgrp.com

