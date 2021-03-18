CVG Announces Participation In The Sidoti Spring Conference

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Spring Conference on March 25, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Management will also meet virtually with investors registered for the conference. A link to the webcast can be accessed through the investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.cvgrp.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The presentation material will also be posted on the Company Website and be archived there for a period of 30 days.

For further information, please contact [email protected] .

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of components and assemblies into two primary end markets – the global vehicle market and the U.S. technology integrator markets. The company provides components and assemblies to global vehicle companies to build original equipment and provides aftermarket products for fleet owners. The company also provides mechanical assemblies to warehouse automation integrators and to U.S. military technology integrators.

