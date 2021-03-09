CVG Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights (Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)

Revenue of $216 .0 million, up 14.0% due primarily to growth in warehouse automation.

.0 million, up 14.0% due primarily to growth in warehouse automation. Operating Income of $5.0 million , up $9.3 million primarily due to higher volume and improved cost structure driven by cost reduction actions taken throughout 2020.

, up primarily due to higher volume and improved cost structure driven by cost reduction actions taken throughout 2020. Adjusted operating income of $8.3 million , up $9.6 million .

, up . Net loss of $4.1 million , or $(0.13) per share, an increase of $0.11 per share. Adjusted EPS is $(0.05) per share. Included in EPS and Adjusted EPS is a $(0.10) per share tax adjustment, primarily related to valuation allowance.

, or per share, an increase of per share. Adjusted EPS is per share. Included in EPS and Adjusted EPS is a per share tax adjustment, primarily related to valuation allowance. Adjusted EBITDA of $13 .0 million, up $9.4 million due to $26.5 million more revenues, lower costs and improved sales mix.

.0 million, up due to more revenues, lower costs and improved sales mix. North American MD/HD truck revenues declined $2 .6 million which was offset by warehouse automation revenues growing to $34.4 million , with warehouse automation representing 15.9% of Company sales in the 4th quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2020 Highlights (Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)

Revenue of $717.7 million , down 20.4% due primarily to the decline in the global commercial vehicle markets somewhat offset by growth in the warehouse automation business.

, down 20.4% due primarily to the decline in the global commercial vehicle markets somewhat offset by growth in the warehouse automation business. Operating loss of $23.2 million primarily caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the second quarter and $29.0 million goodwill impairment expense.

primarily caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the second quarter and goodwill impairment expense. Adjusted operating income of $23.9 million , down $20.6 million caused primarily by the decline in volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

, down caused primarily by the decline in volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net loss of $37.0 million , or $(1.20) per share, a decrease of $1.71 per share. Adjusted net loss of $1.7 million , or $(0.06) per share, a decrease of $0.73 per share.

, or per share, a decrease of per share. Adjusted net loss of , or per share, a decrease of per share. Adjusted EBITDA of $41.7 million , impacted by decline in truck and other end markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, somewhat offset by improvements in cost structure and new business wins.

, impacted by decline in truck and other end markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, somewhat offset by improvements in cost structure and new business wins. The FSE acquisition, including warehouse automation, contributed $101 .9 million in revenue in 2020 compared to $12 .9 million in 2019.

.9 million in revenue in 2020 compared to .9 million in 2019. Estimated $100+ million of net annualized new business awarded to the company in 2020, driven by warehouse automation and electric vehicles.

Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVG, gave an overview of the company's results as follows. "Our business is healthy, growing and we are very optimistic about our future. However, we have been seriously impacted by COVID-19 and still have COVID-19 induced supply and cost risks in the business. We aggressively took advantage of this temporary business disruption to revamp our growth programs, our cost structure, and our operating footprint.

Our business goals are to secure new business in new areas, leverage our cost structure, improve our mix and operating margins, and pay down debt. We wish to decrease both our historical customer concentration as well as our industry concentration.

Our people goals are to make the planet a better place through our products and actions; employ a creative, diverse and inclusive workforce; go for it as a team; have fun and enjoy our business relationships. We are proud that we have a great team with many ideas, landed many new customers in exciting new areas in 2020, and generated a few new products."

Chris Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer commented, "We delivered $216.0 million in sales in the quarter and $717.7 million for the full year 2020, with 2020 full year being down significantly from 2019. The full year and specifically the 2nd quarter were impacted significantly by COVID-19. Warehouse automation is one of our focused growth areas and our goal is to deliver more than $150 million of sales in 2021."

Mr. Bevis continued, "The electric vehicle market is another focused growth area for the future, and the company is a development partner in several new electric vehicle startups. These programs are largely in development phase during 2021 and expected to turn into revenue in one to two years as we design, prototype, tool up and then produce at volume. In parallel, we are also upgrading our quality systems. We are investing in the electric vehicle market.

We have other new business awards in recreational vehicles, material handling equipment, boating, and mass transit. Net new business awards accumulated through 2020 are estimated to be $100+ million per year on an annualized basis, or about 15% of sales and were predominately in warehouse automation and electric vehicle markets. We are attempting to win the same amount of new business awards in 2021.

The growth of e-commerce is driving the need for additional warehouse automation. Industry expectations are for this growth to continue and we are seeing this in our business. We supply components for these warehouse installations, including complete work centers. In the fourth quarter, our sales in to the warehouse automation end market grew to $34.4 million in revenue as we ramped up new products and new capacity to support this business during 2020.

We expanded or repurposed space in four CVG plants in 2020 and we have a fifth plant conversion underway now. We have many global locations, so, we have the footprint to continue this expansion. We expect these volumes to continue to trend upward as we bring online new products, achieve new business awards, and deliver increased volumes on business we already have."

Mr. Bevis concluded, "We are using our decades of know-how coupled with an entrepreneurial spirit to 'Find a Way' to deliver better results to our employees and shareholders. We are focused on making CVG a secular growth company and are on that path with much to do. COVID-19 hit us hard in 2020 and is truly still with us in certain ways. We sharpened our focus on new diversified revenue and are happy to report that 2020 was a good kick-start year. This is a multi-year effort and we are committed to making appropriate investments, led by a talented and unique team, and securing new business with differentiated products and services. We are optimistic about our future."

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)



Fourth Quarter





2020

2019

Change Revenues $ 216.0



$ 189.5



14.0 % Gross profit $ 23.1



$ 10.2



126.5 % Gross margin 10.7 %

5.4 %



Adjusted gross profit 1 $ 24.7



$ 12.3



100.8 % Adjusted gross margin 1 11.4 %

6.5 %



Operating income (loss) $ 5.0



$ (4.3)



NM 2 Operating margin 2.3 %

(2.3) %



Adjusted operating income (loss) 1 $ 8.3



$ (1.3)



NM 2 Adjusted operating margin 1 3.8 %

(0.7) %



Net loss $ (4.1)



$ (7.5)



45.3 % Adjusted net loss 1 $ (1.6)



$ (5.3)



69.8 % Earnings per share, basic and diluted $ (0.13)



$ (0.24)



45.8 % Adjusted earnings per share, basic and diluted 1 $ (0.05)



$ (0.17)



70.6 % Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 13.0



$ 3.5



271.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 6.0 %

1.9 %



1 See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation



2 Not meaningful





Consolidated Results

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Fourth quarter 2020 revenues were $216.0 million compared to $189.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of 14.0%. The increase in revenues reflected the substantial increase in the warehouse automation business and the heavy truck market returning to a comparable level to the prior year. Foreign currency translation also favorably impacted fourth quarter of 2020 revenues by $2.1 million , or by 1%.

compared to in the prior year period, an increase of 14.0%. The increase in revenues reflected the substantial increase in the warehouse automation business and the heavy truck market returning to a comparable level to the prior year. Foreign currency translation also favorably impacted fourth quarter of 2020 revenues by , or by 1%. Operating income for the fourth quarter 2020 was $5.0 million compared to operating loss of $4.3 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income is primarily attributable to higher sales volume, an improved cost structure and an improved sales mix. The fourth quarter of 2020 adjusted operating income was $8.3 million , excluding special charges.

compared to operating loss of in the prior year period. The increase in operating income is primarily attributable to higher sales volume, an improved cost structure and an improved sales mix. The fourth quarter of 2020 adjusted operating income was , excluding special charges. Interest associated with debt and other expenses was $5.2 million and $3.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

million and for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net loss was $4.1 million , or $(0.13) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $7.5 million , or $(0.24) per diluted share, in the prior year period. Included in EPS for the fourth quarter 2020 was a $(0.10) per share tax adjustment, primarily related to valuation allowance.

, or per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to , or per diluted share, in the prior year period. Included in EPS for the fourth quarter 2020 was a per share tax adjustment, primarily related to valuation allowance. The Company paid down $5 .0 million of additional principal on the term loan facility in the fourth quarter 2020.

At December 31, 2020, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility and had $50.5 million of cash and $88.4 million of availability from the revolving credit facility, resulting in liquidity of $138.9 million.

Segment Results

Electrical Systems Segment

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Revenues for the Electrical Systems segment in the fourth quarter 2020 were a Company record of $138.6 million compared to $113.9 million for the prior year period, an increase of 21.7% primarily as a result of business growth in warehouse automation. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted fourth quarter 2020 revenues by $0.5 million , or by 0.5%.

compared to for the prior year period, an increase of 21.7% primarily as a result of business growth in warehouse automation. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted fourth quarter 2020 revenues by , or by 0.5%. Operating income for the fourth quarter 2020 was $7.8 million compared to operating income of $1.1 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income was primarily attributable to increased sales and an improved cost structure. The fourth quarter of 2020 adjusted operating income increased to $10.2 million , excluding special charges.

Global Seating Segment

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Revenues for the Global Seating segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $79.1 million compared to $76.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of 3.4%. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted fourth quarter 2020 revenues by $1.5 million , or by 2.0%.

compared to in the prior year period, an increase of 3.4%. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted fourth quarter 2020 revenues by , or by 2.0%. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.0 million compared to operating loss of $0.6 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income is primarily attributable to higher sales volume and an improved cost structure. The fourth quarter of 2020 adjusted operating income was $2.1 million , excluding special charges.

2021 Demand Outlook

According to a February 2021 report by ACT Research, a publisher of industry market research, 2020 North American Class 8 truck build production was 214,249 units and Class 5-7 production was 223,495 units. 2021 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 302,000 units and Class 5-7 production are expected to be at 246,000 units. This outlook supports demand for the company's truck products. The outlook for electric vehicle adoption rates are favorable as well and supports continuance of the company's development programs in Electric Vehicles.

According to Logistics IQ, demand for warehouse automation products is expected to grow approximately 14% per year through 2026. This outlook supports demand for the company's warehouse automation products.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues $ 216,001



$ 189,485



$ 717,699



$ 901,238

Cost of revenues 192,862



179,317



643,623



796,101

Gross profit 23,139



10,168



74,076



105,137

Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,304



13,571



64,794



62,549

Goodwill and other impairment —



—



29,017



—

Amortization expense 859



872



3,434



1,952

Operating income (loss) 4,976



(4,275)



(23,169)



40,636

Other (expense) income 22



217



(728)



(2,225)

Interest expense 5,210



3,611



20,603



16,855

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (212)



(7,669)



(44,500)



21,556

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,924



(135)



(7,451)



5,778

Net income (loss) $ (4,136)



$ (7,534)



$ (37,049)



$ 15,778

Earnings (loss) per common share













Basic $ (0.13)



$ (0.24)



$ (1.20)



$ 0.52

Diluted $ (0.13)



$ (0.24)



$ (1.20)



$ 0.51

Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 31,088



30,758



30,943



30,602

Diluted 31,088



30,758



30,943



30,823



COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

ASSETS 2020

2019 Current assets:





Cash $ 50,503



$ 39,511

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $644 and $433, respectively 151,101



115,099

Inventories 91,247



82,872

Other current assets 17,686



18,490

Total current assets 310,537



255,972

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $159,026 and $154,939, respectively 62,776



73,686

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 30,047



34,960

Goodwill —



27,816

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $14,831 and $11,440, respectively 21,804



25,258

Deferred income taxes, net 25,981



14,654

Other assets 3,228



3,480

TOTAL ASSETS $ 454,373



$ 435,826

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 112,402



$ 63,058

Current operating lease liabilities 9,236



7,620

Accrued liabilities and other 40,820



32,673

Current portion of long-term debt 2,429



3,256

Total current liabilities 164,887



106,607

Long-term debt 144,147



153,128

Long-term operating lease liabilities 23,932



29,414

Pension and other post-retirement liabilities 15,296



10,666

Other long-term liabilities 10,741



7,323

Total liabilities 359,003



307,138

Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value (5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding) —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value (60,000,000 shares authorized; 31,249,811 and 30,801,255 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 313



323

Treasury stock, at cost: 1,560,623 and 1,464,392 shares, respectively (11,893)



(11,230)

Additional paid-in capital 249,312



245,852

Retained deficit (97,356)



(60,307)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45,006)



(45,950)

Total stockholders' equity 95,370



128,688

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 454,373



$ 435,826



COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Electrical Systems

Global Seating

Corporate / Other

Total

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues





























External revenues $ 137,974



$ 113,013



$ 78,027



$ 76,472



$ —



$ —



$ 216,001



$ 189,485

Intersegment revenues 605



888



1,059



20



(1,664)



(908)



—



—

Total revenues $ 138,579



$ 113,901



$ 79,086



$ 76,492



$ (1,664)



$ (908)



$ 216,001



$ 189,485

Gross profit 14,603



5,780



8,503



4,405



33



(17)



23,139



10,168

Selling, general & administrative expenses 6,114



3,961



6,363



4,870



4,827



4,740



17,304



13,571

Amortization expense 729



739



130



133



—



—



859



872

Operating income (loss) $ 7,760



$ 1,080



$ 2,010



$ (598)



$ (4,794)



$ (4,757)



$ 4,976



$ (4,275)







Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Electrical Systems

Global Seating

Corporate / Other

Total

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues





























External revenues $ 443,363



$ 522,484



$ 274,336



$ 378,754



$ —



$ —



$ 717,699



$ 901,238

Intersegment revenues 2,592



8,417



3,494



2,794



(6,086)



(11,211)



—



—

Total revenues $ 445,955



$ 530,901



$ 277,830



$ 381,548



$ (6,086)



$ (11,211)



$ 717,699



$ 901,238

Gross profit 42,811



60,008



31,635



45,201



(370)



(72)



74,076



105,137

Selling, general & administrative expenses 19,811



15,815



18,355



20,429



26,628



26,305



64,794



62,549

Goodwill and other impairment 23,415



—



4,809



—



793



—



29,017



—

Amortization expense 2,917



1,415



517



537



—



—



3,434



1,952

Operating income (loss) $ (3,332)



$ 42,778



$ 7,954



$ 24,235



$ (27,791)



$ (26,377)



$ (23,169)



$ 40,636



COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Gross profit $ 23,139



$ 10,168



$ 74,076



$ 105,137

Restructuring 1,556



2,160



4,718



2,160

Adjusted gross profit $ 24,695



$ 12,328



$ 78,794



$ 107,297

% of revenues 11.4 %

6.5 %

11.0 %

11.9 %





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Operating income (loss) $ 4,976



$ (4,275)



$ (23,169)



$ 40,636

Restructuring 1,631



2,958



6,914



2,958

Deferred consideration purchase accounting 999



—



4,960



—

Investigation 687



—



3,954



—

CEO transition —



—



2,256



—

Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets —



—



29,017



—

FSE acquisition costs —



—



—



900

Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 8,293



$ (1,317)



$ 23,932



$ 44,494

% of revenues 3.8 %

(0.7) %

3.3 %

4.9 %





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Net income (loss) (4,136)



(7,534)



(37,049)



15,778

Operating income (loss) adjustments 3,317



2,958



47,101



3,858

Non-cash pension expense —



—



—



2,500

Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes1 (829)



(740)



(11,775)



(1,590)

Adjusted net income (loss) $ (1,648)



$ (5,316)



$ (1,723)



$ 20,546

















Diluted EPS $ (0.13)



$ (0.24)



$ (1.20)



$ 0.51

Adjustments to diluted EPS $ 0.08



$ 0.07



$ 1.14



$ 0.16

Adjusted diluted EPS $ (0.05)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.06)



$ 0.67

1. Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect of special charges at 25%





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Net income (loss) (4,136)



(7,534)



(37,049)



15,778

Interest expense 5,210



3,611



20,603



16,855

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,924



(135)



(7,451)



5,778

Depreciation expense 3,799



3,777



15,059



13,562

Amortization expense 859



872



3,434



1,952

Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets —



—



29,017



—

EBITDA $ 9,656



$ 591



$ 23,613



$ 53,925

% of revenues 4.5 %

0.3 %

3.3 %

6.0 %















EBITDA adjustments













Restructuring 1,631



2,958



6,914



2,958

Deferred consideration purchase accounting 999



—



4,960



—

Investigation 687



—



3,954



—

CEO transition —



—



2,256



—

Non-cash pension expense —



—



—



2,500

FSE acquisition costs —



—



—



900

Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,973



$ 3,549



$ 41,697



$ 60,283

% of revenues 6.0 %

1.9 %

5.8 %

6.7 %

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Appendix B: Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Electrical

Systems

Global

Seating

Corporate /

Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 7,760



$ 2,010



$ (4,794)



$ 4,976

Restructuring 1,459



114



58



1,631

Deferred consideration purchase accounting 999



—



—



999

Investigation —



—



687



687

Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 10,218



$ 2,124



$ (4,049)



$ 8,293

% of revenues 7.4 %

2.7 %





3.8 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Electrical

Systems

Global

Seating

Corporate /

Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ (3,332)



$ 7,954



$ (27,791)



$ (23,169)

Restructuring 4,149



1,126



1,639



6,914

Deferred consideration purchase accounting 4,960



—



—



4,960

Investigation —



—



3,954



3,954

CEO transition —



—



2,256



2,256

Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 23,415



4,809



793



29,017

Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 29,192



$ 13,889



$ (19,149)



$ 23,932

% of revenues 6.5 %

5.0 %





3.3 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Electrical

Systems

Global

Seating

Corporate /

Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 1,080



$ (598)



$ (4,757)



$ (4,275)

Restructuring 2,159



489



310



2,958

Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 3,239



$ (109)



$ (4,447)



$ (1,317)

% of revenues 2.8 %

(0.1) %





(0.7) %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

Electrical

Systems

Global

Seating

Corporate /

Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 42,778



$ 24,235



$ (26,377)



$ 40,636

Restructuring 2,159



489



310



2,958

FSE acquisition costs —



—



900



900

Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 44,937



$ 24,724



$ (25,167)



$ 44,494

% of revenues 8.5 %

6.5 %





4.9 %

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company's multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company's financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.

