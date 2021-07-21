CVMSDC to Focus on 'Billionaire Mindset' During Virtual Business Opportunity Conference (BOC21), Aug. 2-3

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council will host its 44th annual Business Opportunity Conference (BOC21) on Aug. 2-3. The two-day event, themed Building a Growth Mindset: From Millions to Billions, will take place using the virtual conference platform Virtual Fusions. The event kicks off on Monday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. with a motivational segment, followed by greetings and opening remarks from representatives of BOC21 sponsors ATD and Equitable Advisors. The Day 1, billion-dollar keynote address will be presented by educator, entrepreneur, best-selling author and ActOne CEO Janice Bryant Howroyd – which then leads into a 'Billionaire Mindset' conversation with GAA CEO Kevin Williams and a panel discussion with AON, ATD, BMW and Turner Construction. Legendary NBA player, basketball Hall-of-Famer and co-founder of Winner's Circle Ventures Ralph Sampson will wrap up the afternoon discussion on accessing capital and establishing a successful growth model for business.

CVMSDC President and CEO Dominique Milton said: "We must intentionally open doors of opportunity so that MBEs can grow from millions to billions in sales, while corporations grow from millions to billions in spend. As we return to our next normal, it's important that we change our paradigm to expand our growth potential."

Throughout the virtual conference, attendees will hear from successful entrepreneurs and CVMSDC Corporate Partners about how they leveraged a growth mindset to build and grow multimillion and multibillion-dollar enterprises. On Tuesday, Day 2, the BOC21 conference starts with a Wake-Up dance party, Winner's Circle Ventures Roundtable discussion, TechTalk topics led by consultant Keith Pigues with leading tech startup experts, workshops, MBE-to-Corporate networking for Minority Business Enterprises, a livestream jazz performance by trombonist Buff Dillard, live and silent auctions with featured artwork by Morowa Mosai, and direct conversations with CVMSDC leader Dominique Milton – concluding with a virtual shopping mall showcasing MBE products and services and an optional post-event 'Unwine' wind-down social networking event with Harlem Beer.

Several hundred participants are expected to attend the online conference, including high school and college students who have future aspirations for entrepreneurship. As part of the Council's 'Next Generation of Our Work' series, BOC21 is hosting a business pitch competition for young entrepreneurs to focus on solving a problem or meeting a need in the marketplace. The winners will be announced during the conference and will receive cash prizes, business coaching services, and computer equipment, courtesy of Lenovo.

The Carolinas-Virginia MSDC is a non-profit corporation chartered to enhance business opportunities for minority-owned companies by providing support through developing mutually beneficial networking opportunities with Corporate Partners and promoting minority business development. For more information or to register for BOC21, visit boc.cvmsdc.org

