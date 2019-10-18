CVP welcomes Cincinnati-based Apex Eye to its growing network of premier ophthalmology practices

"We are thrilled by the potential this new relationship provides," said Clyde Bell, CEO of CVP. "The specialists of Apex Eye are highly regarded throughout the Greater Cincinnati region. Their patients will now enjoy expanded access to the top eye specialists in the Midwest as well as to state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery centers that offer exceptional care at lower cost. In turn, CVP will enable Apex Eye to drive growth in partnership with a network of leading ophthalmologists."

Apex Eye is based in Cincinnati and includes 11 ophthalmologists and three optometrists serving patients in the subspecialties of retina, cataract, glaucoma, cornea, oculoplastic, and general ophthalmology across five locations in the Greater Cincinnati area. "Partnering with CVP is an important next step for us," said Edward J. Meier, M.D., co-president of Apex Eye. "It's a great time to grow a cutting-edge ophthalmology network. We are thrilled by the possibilities this relationship provides for us to leverage leading-edge technologies to better serve our patients."

"Cincinnati has long been well regarded worldwide for thought leadership in the ophthalmology profession via the Cincinnati Eye Institute," added Haroon A. Chaudhry, M.D., co-president of Apex Eye. "Our alignment with CVP and the Cincinnati Eye Institute, equips Apex Eye to pursue visionary opportunities for eye care while defining a next-generation patient care experience."

CVP is building one of the country's leading ophthalmology management organizations by bringing best-in-class operations, marketing, and patient experience expertise and resources to partner practices working at the forefront of life-changing advances in eye care.

The network aligns the efforts of physicians operating in all major ophthalmology subspecialties around a single vision for transformative eye care, leveraging the professional resources of Cincinnati Eye Institute in the Midwest, Virginia Eye Consultants in the Mid-Atlantic region, and the capital resources and expertise of Revelstoke Capital Partners, to conceive and fund growth initiatives outside the reach of individual practices.

Partner practices are currently in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Virginia with other regional and national partnerships now in discussion which are expected to add significantly to the growing CVP network of more than 100 providers, 40 clinical centers, and four ambulatory surgical centers.

About CVP

CVP is a premier ophthalmology management services organization formed in 2018 through a partnership with Cincinnati Eye Institute, one of the nation's largest ophthalmology practices, and Revelstoke Capital Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm. Virginia Eye Consultants joined the company in 2019, expanding the network to the Mid-Atlantic. CVP partner practices feature more than 100 industry-leading providers across all major subspecialties in ophthalmology and optometry. CVP strives to attract best-in-class physicians and staff and deliver the highest quality eye care in the industry. www.cvphealth.com

For more information, contact:

Clyde Bell, cbell@cvphealth.com

Chief Executive Officer of CVP

(513) 569-3770

SOURCE CVP