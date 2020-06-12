CVPR 2020 Convenes Thousands from the Global AI, Machine Learning and Computer Vision Community in Virtual Event Beginning Sunday

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) Conference, one of the largest events exploring artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, deep learning, and more, will take place 14-19 June as a fully virtual event. Over the course of six days, the event will feature 45 sessions delivered by 1467 leading authors, academics, and experts to more than 6500 attendees, who have already registered for the event.

"The excitement, enthusiasm, and support for CVPR from the global community has never been more apparent," said Professor of Computer Science at Cornell University and Co-Chair of the CVPR 2020 Committee Ramin Zabih. "With large attendance, state of the art research, and insights delivered by some of the leading authorities in computer vision, AI, and machine learning, our first-ever fully virtual event is shaping up to be an exciting experience for everyone involved."

As a fully virtual event, attendees will have access to all CVPR program components, including fireside chats, workshops, tutorials, and oral and poster presentations via a robust, fully searchable, password-protected portal. Credentials to access the portal are provided to attendees shortly upon registration.

CVPR fireside chats, workshops, and tutorials will be conducted via live video with live Q&A between presenters and participants. Oral and poster presentations, which will be repeated, will include a pre-recorded video from the presenter(s), followed by a live Q&A session. Attendees will also be able to access presentations/papers and the pre-recorded videos at their convenience to help ensure maximum access given the diverse time zones in which conference participants live. Additionally, CVPR participants can leverage complementary video chat features and threaded question and answer commenting associated with each session and each sponsor to support further knowledge sharing and understanding. Multiple online networking events with video and text chat elements are also included.

"The CVPR Committee has gone to great lengths to deliver a first-in-class virtual conference experience that all attendees can enjoy," said IEEE Computer Society Executive Director Melissa Russell, co-sponsor of the event. "We are thrilled to be part of this endeavor and are excited to deliver and witness in the coming days the 'what's next' in AI, computer vision and machine learning."

Details on the full virtual CVPR 2020 schedule can be found on the conference website at http://cvpr2020.thecvf.com/program. All times are Pacific Daylight Time (Seattle Time).

Interested individuals can still register for CVPR at http://cvpr2020.thecvf.com/attend/registration. Accredited members of the media can register for the CVPR virtual conference by emailing [email protected].

About CVPR 2020

CVPR is the premier annual computer vision and pattern recognition conference. With first-in-class technical content, a main program, tutorials, workshops, a leading-edge expo, and attended by more than 9,000 people annually, CVPR creates a one-of-a-kind opportunity for networking, recruiting, inspiration, and motivation. CVPR 2020, originally scheduled to take place 14-19 June 2020 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle Washington, will now be a fully virtual event. Authors and presenters will virtually deliver presentations and engage in live Q&A with attendees. For more information about CVPR 2020, the program, and how to participate virtually, visit http://cvpr2020.thecvf.com/.

About the Computer Vision Foundation

The Computer Vision Foundation is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to foster and support research on all aspects of computer vision. Together with the IEEE Computer Society, it co-sponsors the two largest computer vision conferences, CVPR and the International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV).

About the IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional career. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, the IEEE Computer Society offers international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, and training programs. Visit www.computer.org for more information.

