CVPR 2020 Features Microsoft CEO & SVP, Amazon Web Services in Dialogue on State of AI Commercialization

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) 2020 Conference, a virtual event taking place next week from 14 – 19 June, explores the commercial trends igniting explosive investment and growth in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

As the largest conference covering every aspect of computer vision and pattern recognition, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, CVPR features more than 1,500 presentations from industry leaders, including Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Group, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Waymo and many others. In exclusive "fireside chat" interview sessions with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Tuesday, 16 June, 09:00 Pacific) and Amazon Web Services Senior Vice President Charlie Bell (Thursday, 18 June, 14:00 Pacific), CVPR attendees will hear first-hand how the tech giants continue to fuel advancements in AI technologies and upcoming developments.

"CVPR draws together the leading technologists exploring AI and machine learning, and presents foundational research driving new opportunities," remarked Ramin Zabih, Cornell Professor of Computer Science and Co-Chair of the CVPR 2020 Organizing Committees. "The dialogue at CVPR between researchers and industry leaders helps spur the next round of scientific innovation."

With the global artificial intelligence market valued at upwards of USD 24.9 billion, significant investments continue to fuel innovation.1 Microsoft unveiled its commitment last July when it announced it would invest USD 1 billion in company OpenAI, to "jointly build new Azure AI supercomputing technologies."2 And in Q1 2020, Amazon Web Services announced the availability of Amazon Augmented Artificial Intelligence (Amazon A2I), a "fully managed service that makes it easy to add human review to machine learning predictions to enhance model and application accuracy by continuously identifying and improving low confidence predictions."3

Similarly, advancements in machine learning have led to growth in autonomous driving. Data shows that the global market for self-driving cars is expected to continue climbing steadily at a CAGR of 14 percent from 2018 to 2024,4 and by 2030 autonomous cars will account for 12 percent of global car registrations.5

"Self-driving technology has made enormous progress over the past few years, and I see machine learning as a crucial ingredient in building a truly scalable driver that can handle the diversity of areas and conditions in the real world," remarks Drago Anguelov, principal scientist at Waymo. "We have invested significantly in the Waymo Open Dataset and have been running a set of exciting challenges, the results of which will be shared at this year's Scalability in Autonomous Driving workshop. CVPR is where the world's leading experts come together, and we enjoy being part of those conversations."

These commercial trends only scratch the surface of the content to be featured at CVPR. The event will also feature both oral and poster presentations, live Q&A, workshops and tutorials on topics ranging from social analytics to facial recognition.

"The trends we see in the market today are driven by the work of CVPR attendees," said IEEE Computer Society Executive Director Melissa Russell, co-sponsor of CVPR. "It's an exciting time to be in this industry, and we look forward to seeing the new developments to be unveiled at the conference."

Details on the full virtual CVPR 2020 program can be found on the conference website at cvpr2020.thecvf.com/program .

CVPR is the premier annual computer vision and pattern recognition conference. With first-in-class technical content, a main program, tutorials, workshops, a leading-edge expo, and attended by more than 9,000 people annually, CVPR creates a one-of-a-kind opportunity for networking, recruiting, inspiration, and motivation. CVPR 2020, originally scheduled to take place 14-19 June 2020 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle Washington, will now be a fully virtual event. Authors and presenters will virtually deliver presentations and engage in live Q&A with attendees.

The Computer Vision Foundation is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to foster and support research on all aspects of computer vision. Together with the IEEE Computer Society, it co-sponsors the two largest computer vision conferences, CVPR and the International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV).

The IEEE Computer Society is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional career.

