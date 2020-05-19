CVPR 2020 to Reveal Latest Technical and Commercial Advancements in Computer Vision, AI and Machine Learning in All-Virtual Event

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a record-breaking number of submissions and a finite number of program slots, the content for CVPR 2020 will be some of the most original, innovative, and game-changing information the industry will see this year. As a member of the media who covers the computer vision/AI/machine learning space, CVPR 2020 is an event that must be on your radar.

Key Topics: This year's conference will cover the latest advances in media forensics, computer vision in sports, autonomous driving, augmented and virtual reality, neural architecture, and much, much more.

CVPR Fireside Chats will feature Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft; Charlie Bell, Senior Vice President, Amazon Web Services; Dr. Harry Shum, former Executive Vice President of Microsoft's Artificial Intelligence and Research Group; and Dr. Fei-Fei Li, former Vice President at Google and Chief Scientist of AI/ML at Google Cloud.

Media Registration: Complimentary registration to CVPR 2020 will be provided to approved, credentialed members of the media. Registration serves as an all-access pass to the fully virtual event. Interested members of the Media can request a pass by contacting [email protected]. Complimentary media registrations are limited and will be evaluated in the order received.

For the latest information and updates, be sure to visit http://cvpr2020.thecvf.com/.

