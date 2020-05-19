CVPR 2020 to Reveal Latest Technical and Commercial Advancements in Computer Vision, AI and Machine Learning in All-Virtual Event
Save the Date: 14 - 19 June
May 19, 2020, 07:10 ET
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a record-breaking number of submissions and a finite number of program slots, the content for CVPR 2020 will be some of the most original, innovative, and game-changing information the industry will see this year. As a member of the media who covers the computer vision/AI/machine learning space, CVPR 2020 is an event that must be on your radar.
- Key Topics: This year's conference will cover the latest advances in media forensics, computer vision in sports, autonomous driving, augmented and virtual reality, neural architecture, and much, much more.
- Renowned Speakers: CVPR Fireside Chats will feature Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft; Charlie Bell, Senior Vice President, Amazon Web Services; Dr. Harry Shum, former Executive Vice President of Microsoft's Artificial Intelligence and Research Group; and Dr. Fei-Fei Li, former Vice President at Google and Chief Scientist of AI/ML at Google Cloud.
- Media Registration: Complimentary registration to CVPR 2020 will be provided to approved, credentialed members of the media. Registration serves as an all-access pass to the fully virtual event. Interested members of the Media can request a pass by contacting [email protected]. Complimentary media registrations are limited and will be evaluated in the order received.
For the latest information and updates, be sure to visit http://cvpr2020.thecvf.com/.
