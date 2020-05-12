CVPR 2020 Transitions to All-Virtual Event

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference (CVPR), the largest conference covering every aspect of computer vision and pattern recognition, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, will be conducted virtually, from 14 -19 June 2020, instead of its typical in-person format this year. The decision was made out of caution and concern for the health and safety of participants and the broader community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With CVPR, our goal has always been to connect, educate and inspire the global computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning community," said IEEE Computer Society Executive Director Melissa Russell, co-sponsor of the event. "And through the leadership and dedication of the CVPR Committee, we have been able to do just that—for more than 30 years. While the current environment is not conducive to an in-person meeting, we will provide an exceptional conference experience in a purely virtual format. This new approach allows us to safely deliver the research and technology that will help fuel continued scientific innovation."

As a fully virtual event, CVPR 2020 will deliver content through a combination of pre-recorded and live-streamed sessions. While details are still being confirmed, author presentations will be pre-recorded or live-streamed, and delivered to attendees during slotted session times. Attendees also will be able to participate in a live Q&A with paper authors during these windows. In addition, sessions will be available for on-demand viewing following the close of the conference.

Other CVPR program elements, including workshops and tutorials will be conducted according to their pre-determined schedule in a live, virtual format. Fireside chats featuring Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft; Charlie Bell, SVP, Amazon Web Services; Dr. Harry Shum, former Executive Vice President, Microsoft's Artificial Intelligence and Research Group; and Dr. Fei-Fei Li, former Vice President, Google and Chief Scientist of AI/ML, Google Cloud also will stream live, and timing details will be confirmed in the coming weeks. With the transition to an all-virtual event, this year's expo has been cancelled.

"We are excited to be able to present CVPR 2020 virtually," said Cornell University Professor of Computer Science and President of the Computer Vision Foundation Ramin Zabih. "Each year, CVPR continues to break records with paper submissions and attendance, which demonstrates the event's scientific importance and the community's desire for continuing education and collaboration. So, despite COVID-19 challenges, we will support this important venue for advancing research computer vision and machine learning."

"While we are disappointed that we will be unable to hold our expo, which typically features some of the latest products and solutions powering our fields, we will be investigating options in which we can still showcase these technologies in other innovative ways," Zabih added.

Additional specifics regarding the virtual CVPR 2020 conference experience will be shared in the coming weeks. For more information and the latest updates, including ways to register to participate virtually, visit http://cvpr2020.thecvf.com/.

About CVPR 2020

CVPR is the premier annual computer vision and pattern recognition conference. With first-in-class technical content, a main program, tutorials, workshops, a leading-edge expo, and attended by more than 9,000 people annually, CVPR creates a one-of-a-kind opportunity for networking, recruiting, inspiration, and motivation.

CVPR 2020, originally scheduled to take place 14-19 June 2020 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle Washington, will now be a fully virtual event. Authors and presenters will virtually deliver presentations and engage in live Q&A with attendees.

For more information about CVPR 2020, the program, and how to participate virtually, visit http://cvpr2020.thecvf.com/.

About the Computer Vision Foundation

The Computer Vision Foundation is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to foster and support research on all aspects of computer vision. Together with the IEEE Computer Society, it co-sponsors the two largest computer vision conferences, CVPR and the International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV).

About the IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional career. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, the IEEE Computer Society offers international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, and training programs. Visit www.computer.org for more information.

