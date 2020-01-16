CVS Health Assisting Customers Affected by Earthquakes in Puerto Rico

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is committed to filling prescriptions, providing pharmacy services and providing other assistance in Puerto Rico following the trio of catastrophic earthquakes recorded this past week. The company is providing pharmacy services to members of La Administración de Seguros de Salud de Puerto Rico (ASES) to ensure the residents of Puerto Rico have expanded access to their medications during this time of need.

"As we continue to see the aftereffects of the earthquakes that continue to ravage Puerto Rico and surrounding islands, CVS Health is committed to providing critical care and services to its residents," said Brian Bosnic, Division Vice President, CVS Health. "CVS Pharmacy has been proactively reaching out to pharmacy patients via text message and email to alert them to our offerings during this time and as the situation unfolds."

CVS Pharmacy and CVS Caremark, CVS Health's pharmacy benefit management business, have activated a process that allows pharmacists in any of the 25 stores on the island to provide one-time emergency refills of a 10-day supply of medication for plan members. Patients taking specialty medications who are impacted in the areas affected by the earthquakes will be offered alternate delivery arrangements, including the use of courier services. On-site storage and refrigeration of specialty medications is also being offered to members without power to prevent spoilage.

In addition, CVS Health has partnered with the Hispanic Federation and donated $100,000 in product to residents and first responders, including personal care items such as diapers, baby wipes, sunscreen, toothbrushes and bug repellent, as well as clean-up products such as gloves, trash bags, face masks. Further, the CVS Pharmacy located in Ponce, the closest CVS location to most damaged area, will be distributing 42 pallets of free bottled water this Saturday, January 18, 2020, beginning at 10:00 AM ET. Residents can receive one case of water on a first-come-first-serve basis. Water will be distributed at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2511 Ponce Bypass, Ponce, Puerto Rico from 10:00 AM ET until 5:00 PM ET or while supplies last.

"We're deeply grateful to CVS for their generosity and the speed in which they moved to help us provide food, care and comfort to our people in Puerto Rico, said Frankie Miranda, President of Hispanic Federation. "Thanks to their commitment and caring, we have provided help and hope to those in greatest need.

To find a CVS Pharmacy near you, visit the store locator at http://www.cvs.com/.

About CVS Health

