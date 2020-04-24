CVS Health Corporation to Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced that, by order of its Board of Directors, its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will now be held solely by remote communication. This decision was made as a result of the public health threat caused by the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic in the U.S., mandated limits on public gatherings and to protect the health and safety of our stockholders and employees.

The Annual Meeting will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 14, 2020 and will be conducted solely by remote communication through a live, online audio webcast. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 18, 2020 will be able participate in, vote at and ask questions during the Annual Meeting through the webcast.

CVS Health stockholders can access the live, online webcast and participate in the following ways:

Visit the Annual Meeting platform at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CVS2020 and enter the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or voting instruction form that accompanied your previously distributed proxy materials.

and enter the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or voting instruction form that accompanied your previously distributed proxy materials. On May 14, 2020 , the day of the Annual Meeting, log into the Annual Meeting platform at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CVS2020 beginning at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time to participate in the meeting. The Annual Meeting is expected to begin promptly at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time .

, the day of the Annual Meeting, log into the Annual Meeting platform at beginning at to participate in the meeting. The Annual Meeting is expected to begin promptly at . Vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting platform.

Presentation materials will be posted on www.cvshealth.com/investors prior to the commencement of the Annual Meeting and will be available on the Annual Meeting platform during the Annual Meeting, as well as during the post-Annual Meeting presentation and question and answer session.

prior to the commencement of the Annual Meeting and will be available on the Annual Meeting platform during the Annual Meeting, as well as during the post-Annual Meeting presentation and question and answer session. To submit a question during the session, log into the Annual Meeting platform at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CVS2020 , type your question into the "Ask a Question" field and click "Submit."

, type your question into the "Ask a Question" field and click "Submit." If you encounter any technical difficulties on the date of the Annual Meeting, technical support will be available on the Annual Meeting platform at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CVS2020 beginning at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time on May 14, 2020 and will remain available until the Annual Meeting and the post-Annual Meeting presentation and question and answer session has ended.

Please note that the proxy card and voting instruction form included with previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in the place of the Annual Meeting from an in-person meeting at a physical location to a meeting conducted solely by remote communication, and it may be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting by visiting the Annual Meeting platform, we urge stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

