CVS Health Debuts First HealthHUB Locations to Serve Greater Philadelphia and South New Jersey Communities

"We are delivering real change to the health care system," said Alan Lotvin, M.D., Chief Transformation Officer for CVS Health. "Through HealthHUBs, consumers are at the center of an unmatched retail health experience. The HealthHUB products and services are designed specifically with the consumer's health needs, challenges, and goals in mind, so that they can easily receive coordinated, personalized care in a familiar, neighborhood location."

CVS Health began piloting HealthHUB locations last year in Houston, Texas to overwhelming customer satisfaction. The introduction of 13 HealthHUBs in Philadelphia and South New Jersey is part of the company's strategy to scale the program nationally with plans to have up to 1,500 locations operating throughout the U.S. by the end of 2021.

"I am pleased that more Pennsylvanians will have access to quality, affordable health care through CVS HealthHUB," said U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). "Health care is a critical issue for so many of us, and I will continue to fight for access to health care until everyone has coverage to meet their needs."

"Expanding access to health care services is a goal that everyone can get behind," said U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA). "I appreciate CVS investing in the health of Pennsylvanians by launching HealthHUB locations across southeast Pennsylvania."

For many Americans, health care can be difficult to navigate. At a time when chronic disease continues to grow in prevalence and impact in the U.S., patients are also facing complexities and fragmentation when seeking the right care. Today, one in two Americans has at least one chronic illness, with data showing that close to $500 billion of the costs associated with chronic disease are avoidable.1 What's more, nine out of 10 (91%) patients say they need more help with chronic disease management.2 The HealthHUB store format was developed to help people manage chronic conditions more conveniently and affordably by improving the overall patient experience and featuring a wide array of health and wellness products, clinical services and expertise.

"The care concierge team is the true selling point of the new HealthHUB format," said Edward Kirshner, whose family frequents the Folsom, PA location for their prescription medications, vaccinations and wellness products. "They go out of their way to help us meet all our health care needs."

Among the key features incorporated in a HealthHUB include:

Greater Selection of Health and Wellness Products

Shop hundreds of products such as health devices that sync to your mobile phone, aromatherapy, fitness essentials, durable medical equipment, sleep apnea products and more.

More Personalized Support at CVS Pharmacy

Education and counseling for patients with chronic conditions, helping to identify their next best action that enables better health outcomes and reduces medical costs.

Pharmacist-led diabetes education counseling and smart device coaching for select blood glucose monitors.

Smoking cessation plans for patients and caregivers to help patients quit smoking.

Expanded Services at MinuteClinic

Services for minor illnesses and injuries, as well as immunizations, wellness and health checks.

Screening, treatment and monitoring for chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Annual diabetic exam, including retinopathy screening.

End-to-end sleep apnea solution, including sleep assessment by an independent third party provider.

Suite of services to help manage common health conditions for young adults.

Phlebotomy services in conjunction with a MinuteClinic visit.

Access to In-Store Community Programs

Wellness rooms for group events such as health screenings, nutritional and lifestyle coaching, and benefits education.

Learning table for customers to explore health and wellness apps and shop our expanded assortment of products on CVS.com.

HealthHUB locations will also feature an on-site Care Concierge team responsible for customer engagement, including educating customers about new service offerings, helping them navigate in-store services and events, and connecting them to a team of providers.

"This is an innovative step to connecting more people to the high-quality health care they deserve and the personalized support they need," said State Senator Tim Kearney. "I applaud CVS Health for investing in our communities and providing affordable solutions rooted in our neighborhoods."

CVS Health has 53 HealthHUB locations operational in five states, including Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. The company plans to bring its HealthHUB store format to 17 states in the first part of 2020 as part of its national expansion.

The HealthHUB locations in Philadelphia and South New Jersey include:

6501 Harbison Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19149

19149 1034 Second Street Pike, Richboro, PA 18954

18954 870 E. Baltimore Pike , Kennett Square, PA 19348

, 19348 3930 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073

19073 2400 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

19462 3265 County Line Rd, Chalfont, PA 18914

18914 1937 MacDade Blvd., Folsom, PA 19033

19033 840 Valley Forge Rd., Lansdale, PA 19446

19446 835 Old York Rd., Jenkintown, PA 19046

19046 3015 E. Lincoln Highway, Thorndale, PA 19372

19372 508 High Street, Mounty Holly, NJ 08060

3110 Route 38, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

08054 824 Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078

Added Lotvin, "Our company has long focused on ways to bring effective tools, resources and solutions to our communities in order to improve health care for individuals and their families. With HealthHUB, we are taking that commitment to the next level."

Visit our website to learn more about products and services available through our HealthHUB locations. For downloadable photos and videos, visit our HealthHUB media resource center.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the nation's premier health innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Whether in one of its pharmacies or through its health services and plans, CVS Health is pioneering a bold new approach to total health by making quality care more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless. CVS Health is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with the care they need when and where they need it. The Company has approximately 9,900 retail locations, approximately 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 102 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year and expanding specialty pharmacy services. CVS Health also serves an estimated 38 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including rapidly expanding Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company believes its innovative health care model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

