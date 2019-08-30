CVS Health Encourages Patients to Pick Up Medications and Supplies in Advance of Hurricane Dorian

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida's Atlantic coast, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is taking steps across the enterprise to remind patients to take care of their prescription needs before the storm hits.

"As Hurricane Dorian continues to gain strength in the Atlantic, we are working to make it easier for the patients we serve to get the medications they need to endure the storm's impact, or longer," said Larry Merlo, CEO, CVS Health.

Patients who live in areas expected to be affected by the storm, and who have opted in to CVS Pharmacy's automated notification programs, may receive automated phone calls, text messages, and mobile app notifications, depending on the status of their current prescriptions. These messages can help patients in several ways, including letting them know when their prescription is ready to be picked up, reminding them that their prescription is ready to be refilled, and informing patients where they can pick up their medications during emergency situations. To further help patients, CVS Pharmacy has also been working with insurers to allow for early prescription refills in certain cases.

CVS Caremark has also activated a process that allows pharmacists to provide one-time emergency refills of a 10-day supply of medication for plan members impacted in the areas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Aetna members impacted by Hurricane Dorian can refill their prescriptions early, if needed. Those members who use Aetna's mail-order pharmacy can either get a prescription at an alternate delivery location or refill a prescription that may have been lost, damaged or destroyed. Aetna professionals who have experience dealing with traumatic events are also available to help. The company opens its Resources for Living services to those affected by the Hurricane, regardless of whether they are Aetna members or not. Individuals can call 1-833-327-AETNA (1-833-327-2386) for assistance with finding available shelters, accessing government resources and seeking referrals or help coping with the emotional impact of Hurricane Dorian.

CVS Pharmacy is stocking stores with emergency items, such as bottled water, batteries, flashlights and first aid supplies and offers customers the following tips:

Create a plan for evacuating and finding a safe destination.

Store all medications, along with a written record of current prescriptions, in a waterproof container. This is especially important for people taking multiple prescriptions. Medical equipment, batteries or power cords, eyeglasses and hearing aids are important to keep on hand as well.

In the event of an emergency, find a pharmacy nearby to fill necessary prescriptions. CVS Pharmacy can fill its customers' prescriptions at any of its 9,900 locations nationwide, including the more than 800 locations in Florida .

. Create an emergency kit and make sure you have all essentials in case of power outages. CVS Pharmacy carries all of the critical items needed including bottled water, masking tape, flashlights and batteries.

For a full list of tips on being prepared for a hurricane, visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency's website, https://www.ready.gov/hurricanes.

To find a CVS Pharmacy near you, visit the store locator at http://www.cvs.com/.

CVS Health is working with non-profit partners, first responders, elected officials and government agencies along Florida's Atlantic coast to identify the critical supplies and support they may need to help with relief and recovery efforts.

