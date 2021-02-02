CVS Health Expands Community Access to COVID-19 Vaccines

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting Thursday, February 11, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible populations at a limited number of CVS Pharmacy locations across 11 states. Supply for the initial rollout, which is sourced directly from the federal government through the pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 250,000 total doses. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to additional states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations.

"Our presence in communities across the country makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner," said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. "This is particularly true for underserved communities, which have been a focus for us throughout the pandemic."

There are nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, with almost half located in communities ranked high or very high in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Social Vulnerability Index. More than 90,000 health care professionals including pharmacists, licensed pharmacy technicians, and nurses will participate in the vaccination effort, giving CVS Pharmacy the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.

State-specific details (eligibility will be confirmed and communicated by states in advance of the rollout):



Number of doses

(approximate) Number of active

stores (approximate) Current eligibility guidelines California 81,900 100 https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Revision-of-Allocation-Guidelines-for-COVID-19-Vaccine.aspx Connecticut 6,800 12 https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/covid-19%20vaccinations Hawaii 4,400 7 https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/ Maryland 11,000 18 https://covidlink.maryland.gov/content/vaccine/ Massachusetts 21,600 18 https://www.mass.gov/info-details/massachusetts-covid-19-vaccination-phases New Jersey 19,900 27 https://covid19.nj.gov/faqs/nj-information/slowing-the-spread/who-is-eligible-for-vaccination-in-new-jersey-who-is-included-in-the-vaccination-phases New York* 20,600 32 https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine#phase-1a---phase-1b Rhode Island 3,400 4 https://covid.ri.gov/vaccination South Carolina 15,300 17 https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine Texas 38,000 70 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/immunize/vac cine.aspx Virginia 26,000 28 https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/



* excluding New York City

CVS Health is also working directly with Indiana (utilizing two CVS Pharmacy locations) and Ohio (19) to provide in-store vaccinations to eligible populations using state allocations. Other states may choose the same option, which is separate from the federal pharmacy partnership program but can run concurrently.

Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact customer service: (800) 746-7287. For CVS Pharmacy locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on February 11, appointments will become available for booking as early as February 9 as stores receive shipment.

Long-term care vaccination effort remains on schedule

CVS Health has administered the first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses to nearly 8,000 skilled nursing facilities, and second doses are more than 60 percent complete. First doses at all long-term care facilities that selected CVS Health to provide COVID-19 vaccinations – more than 40,000 in total – will be complete by mid-February.1 As made clear by regularly updated data the company makes publicly available, most states chose activation dates for assisted living and other facilities well into January, which prevented clinics from being scheduled earlier.

Multimedia assets, including b-roll and still photography from long-term care facility and in-store COVID-19 vaccinations, are available here. More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the pandemic is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.

1 Excludes facilities that 1) requested a later date due to a COVID-19 outbreak or other reason, 2) were rescheduled due to lack of responsiveness, or 3) requested to be added to the program after the start date or did not meet original program criteria regarding distance from CVS Pharmacy locations, but CVS Health has opted to support.

