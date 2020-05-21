CVS Health Expands Statewide COVID-19 Response By Opening 27 Additional New Drive-Thru Test Sites in Pennsylvania

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company's nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27 . CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity. The 36 test sites in Pennsylvania are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

"As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible," said Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. "By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting."

Once fully operational, more than half of the company's 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The additional new testing sites in Pennsylvania include:

CVS Pharmacy, 2434 Catasauqua Road, Bethlehem, PA 18018

18018 CVS Pharmacy, 3265 County Line Road, Chalfont, PA 18194

18194 CVS Pharmacy, 1181 Freedom Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066

16066 CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026

19026 CVS Pharmacy, 620 Old Philadelphia Road, Easton, PA 18042

18042 CVS Pharmacy, 920 Bethlehem Pike, Erdenheim, PA 19038

19038 CVS Pharmacy, 3750 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506

16506 CVS Pharmacy, 1937 MacDade Boulevard, Folsom, PA 19033

19033 CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109

17109 CVS Pharmacy, 2501 Warren Road, Indiana , PA 15701

, PA 15701 CVS Pharmacy, 835 Old York Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046

19046 CVS Pharmacy, 870 Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA 19348

19348 CVS Pharmacy, 3295 PA Route 100, Macungie, PA 18062

18062 CVS Pharmacy, 5703 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136

15136 CVS Pharmacy, 3893 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146

15146 CVS Pharmacy, 328 Cochran Road, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228

15228 CVS Pharmacy, 734 East Washington Street, New Castle, PA 16101

16101 CVS Pharmacy, 200 South Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA 18940

18940 CVS Pharmacy, 3930 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073

19073 CVS Pharmacy, 1201 North Fifth Street, Perkasie, PA 18944

18944 CVS Pharmacy, 402 Route 313, Perkasie, PA 18944

18944 CVS Pharmacy, 1901 West Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146

19146 CVS Pharmacy, 1740 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241

15241 CVS Pharmacy, 4664 Browns Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

15217 CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

19462 CVS Pharmacy, 509 Davis Street, Scranton, PA 18505

18505 CVS Pharmacy, 3015 Lincoln Highway, Thorndale, PA 19372

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center .

For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.

