CVS Health Expands Statewide COVID-19 Response By Opening 37 Additional New Drive-Thru Test Sites in Florida

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company's nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27 . CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity. The 47 test sites in Florida are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

"As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible," said Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. "By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting."

Once fully operational, more than half of the company's 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The additional new testing sites in Florida include:

CVS Pharmacy, 1 South Missouri Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

33756 CVS Pharmacy, 30387 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater, FL 33761

33761 CVS Pharmacy, 4000 East Bay Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764

33764 CVS Pharmacy, 1700 South Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

33316 CVS Pharmacy, 120 S. Johns Commons Road, Jacksonville, FL 32259

32259 CVS Pharmacy, 4475 San Juan Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210

32210 CVS Pharmacy, 430 State Highway 13, Jacksonville, FL 32259

32259 CVS Pharmacy, 4280 Southside Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32216

32216 CVS Pharmacy, 3634 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277

32277 CVS Pharmacy, 8954 Lantana Road, Lake Worth, FL 33463

33463 CVS Pharmacy, 12701 SW 42nd Street, Miami, FL 33175

33175 CVS Pharmacy, 8740 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33165

33165 CVS Pharmacy, 591 NE 79th Street, Miami, FL 33138

33138 CVS Pharmacy, 12401 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027

33027 CVS Pharmacy, 2375 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34108

34108 CVS Pharmacy, 3771 Tampa Road, Oldsmar, FL 34677

34677 CVS Pharmacy, 906 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park, FL 32065

32065 CVS Pharmacy, 5899 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839

32839 CVS Pharmacy, 8025 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829

32829 CVS Pharmacy, 1101 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, FL 32503

32503 CVS Pharmacy, 44 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola, FL 32507

32507 CVS Pharmacy, 1501 South Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

33062 CVS Pharmacy, 1300 S.W. St. Lucie W. Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

34986 CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

33950 CVS Pharmacy, 8001 9th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

33702 CVS Pharmacy, 5905 US Highway 301 S., Riverview, FL 33578

33578 CVS Pharmacy, 1708 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303

32303 CVS Pharmacy, 5466 Thomasville Road North, Tallahassee, FL 32312

32312 CVS Pharmacy, 4401 West Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611

33611 CVS Pharmacy, 2911 East Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL 33615

33615 CVS Pharmacy, 5357 Ehrlich Road, Tampa, FL 33618

33618 CVS Pharmacy, 4120 #2 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629

33629 CVS Pharmacy, 611 South Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

33606 CVS Pharmacy, 245 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415

33415 CVS Pharmacy, 839 North Orlando Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

32789 CVS Pharmacy, 5650 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708

32708 CVS Pharmacy, 5208 East CR 466, The Villages, FL 34484

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center .

For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.

