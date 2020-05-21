CVS Health Expands Statewide COVID-19 Response By Opening 37 Additional New Drive-Thru Test Sites in Florida
Brings to 47 the total number of drive-thru test sites across the state
More than half of company's 1,000 test sites across the country will serve the most vulnerable communities
WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to help slow the spread of the virus, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 37 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Florida. The opening of additional test sites on Friday, May 22 add to the 10 locations previously opened on May 15 in Florida.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company's nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27. CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity. The 47 test sites in Florida are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
"As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible," said Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. "By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting."
Once fully operational, more than half of the company's 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The additional new testing sites in Florida include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 1 South Missouri Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756
- CVS Pharmacy, 30387 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater, FL 33761
- CVS Pharmacy, 4000 East Bay Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764
- CVS Pharmacy, 1700 South Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
- CVS Pharmacy, 120 S. Johns Commons Road, Jacksonville, FL 32259
- CVS Pharmacy, 4475 San Juan Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210
- CVS Pharmacy, 430 State Highway 13, Jacksonville, FL 32259
- CVS Pharmacy, 4280 Southside Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32216
- CVS Pharmacy, 3634 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
- CVS Pharmacy, 8954 Lantana Road, Lake Worth, FL 33463
- CVS Pharmacy, 12701 SW 42nd Street, Miami, FL 33175
- CVS Pharmacy, 8740 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33165
- CVS Pharmacy, 591 NE 79th Street, Miami, FL 33138
- CVS Pharmacy, 12401 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027
- CVS Pharmacy, 2375 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34108
- CVS Pharmacy, 3771 Tampa Road, Oldsmar, FL 34677
- CVS Pharmacy, 906 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park, FL 32065
- CVS Pharmacy, 5899 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839
- CVS Pharmacy, 8025 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829
- CVS Pharmacy, 1101 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, FL 32503
- CVS Pharmacy, 44 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola, FL 32507
- CVS Pharmacy, 1501 South Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
- CVS Pharmacy, 1300 S.W. St. Lucie W. Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
- CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- CVS Pharmacy, 8001 9th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
- CVS Pharmacy, 5905 US Highway 301 S., Riverview, FL 33578
- CVS Pharmacy, 1708 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303
- CVS Pharmacy, 5466 Thomasville Road North, Tallahassee, FL 32312
- CVS Pharmacy, 4401 West Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
- CVS Pharmacy, 2911 East Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL 33615
- CVS Pharmacy, 5357 Ehrlich Road, Tampa, FL 33618
- CVS Pharmacy, 4120 #2 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629
- CVS Pharmacy, 611 South Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
- CVS Pharmacy, 245 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415
- CVS Pharmacy, 839 North Orlando Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789
- CVS Pharmacy, 5650 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708
- CVS Pharmacy, 5208 East CR 466, The Villages, FL 34484
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.
About CVS Health
CVS Health employees are united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company in the world. We're evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that's in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand. Our newest offerings – from HealthHUB® locations that are redefining what a pharmacy can be, to innovative programs that help manage chronic conditions – are designed to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable experience. Learn more about how we're transforming health at https://www.cvshealth.com.
