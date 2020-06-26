CVS Health, Governor Hogan, Rep. Mfume, Mayor Young Announce Opening of COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Congressman Kweisi Mfume and Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young today announced the opening of a rapid COVID-19 testing site in Baltimore. Licensed health care providers from MinuteClinic, the retail medical clinic of CVS Health, supported by CVS Pharmacy employees, will staff the testing operation. Testing will be provided at no cost to patients.

"Our partnership with CVS Health continues to deliver more tests to more communities across Maryland," said Governor Larry Hogan. "Whether you are part of a vulnerable population, are beginning to return to work, or have recently taken part in a large gathering, testing is becoming even more critical than ever."

The site, located at 2401 Liberty Heights Avenue, and provided by Target in the parking lot of their former Mondawmin Mall store, will be open to the public by appointment. Patients will need to pre-register in advance by calling 401-318-5028, Monday – Saturday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM, to schedule a time slot for testing.

"I welcome CVS establishing a free COVID-19 community testing center in one of Baltimore City's most vulnerable communities," said Congressman Mfume.

Testing at the site is conducted inside a tent in the parking lot; a personal vehicle is not required and results will be provided on-the-spot.

"Baltimoreans stand ready to benefit from this community-based testing site stood up by CVS Health," Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young said. "Further increasing our testing capacity is a main part of our road to continuing to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases in the City."

In addition to offering testing together with several community partners across the country, CVS Health is offering drive-thru testing at more than 1,400 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. Nearly sixty percent of these CVS Pharmacy test sites serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Social Vulnerability Index.

"Having community-based testing sites like this one in Baltimore is an important part of our comprehensive strategy to increase access to COVID-19 testing," said David Casey, Chief Diversity Officer, CVS Health. "Working with Governor Hogan, Congressman Mfume and Mayor Young to raise awareness about the availability of testing at this site in Baltimore helps us to continue to reach people in need of testing as we work to provide that care in a local and accessible manner."

Contact:

Courtney Tavener

(617) 460-2067

[email protected]

SOURCE CVS Health

Related Links

https://cvshealth.com

