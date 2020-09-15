CVS Health Introduces Special Access to Apple Fitness+

Fitness+ intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience. With Fitness+, everyone from beginners to fitness enthusiasts can access studio-style workouts delivered by inspiring world-class trainers underscored by motivating music from renowned artists, making it easier and more rewarding for users to exercise, whenever and wherever they like.

"Keeping people engaged and motivated on their path to better health is at the core of our business, which is why we are extending our collaboration with Apple to offer special access to Fitness+ through all the ways we connect with customers," said Jonathan Mayhew, Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer for CVS Health. "Innovative fitness offerings like Fitness+ are even more critical as people strive to maintain their health during these challenging times."

Today's announcement is a continuation of the relationship between Aetna, a CVS Health company, and Apple that originated in 2016 when 90 percent of participants in their employee wellness subsidy program reported a health benefit from their use of Apple Watch. In 2019, Aetna launched Attain, a unique health experience designed by Aetna in collaboration with Apple. Attain is a comprehensive integrated wellness program via direct-to-member app that blends activity-driven incentives and rewards with personalized health recommendations.

Following the launch of Fitness+ later this year, eligible CVS customers and employees will be provided details on how to subscribe to Fitness+ and take advantage of the trial offer.1 Eligible Aetna commercial and CVS Caremark members will receive additional information when it is available. Fitness+ requires Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later or iPhone SE. One offer per Apple ID. Participants will be able to share their Fitness+ subscription with up to five other people in their family with Family Sharing. For more information on Fitness+, please visit Apple.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health employees are united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company. We're evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that's in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand. Our newest offerings – from HealthHUB® locations that are redefining what a pharmacy can be, to innovative programs that help manage chronic conditions – are designed to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable experience. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com .

1 $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year after free trial. No commitment. Plan automatically renews until cancelled.

