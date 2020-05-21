CVS Health Opens 21 New Drive-Thru Test Sites in Indiana as Part of Nationwide COVID-19 Response

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company's nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27 . CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity. The 21 test sites in Indiana are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

"While the large-scale test sites we've been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness."

Once fully operational, more than half of the company's 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The new testing sites in Indiana include:

CVS Pharmacy, 4444 West State Road 46, Bloomington, IN 47404

47404 CVS Pharmacy, 13090 Pettigru Drive, Carmel, IN 46032

46032 CVS Pharmacy, 609 North St Joseph Avenue, Evansville, IN 47710

47710 CVS Pharmacy, 6279 East State Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46815

46815 CVS Pharmacy, 10170 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

46804 CVS Pharmacy, 770 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

46825 CVS Pharmacy, 130 East Cleveland Road, Granger, IN 46530

46530 CVS Pharmacy, 336 South Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

46204 CVS Pharmacy, 1299 West Southport Road, Indianapolis, IN 46217

46217 CVS Pharmacy, 2320 Cunningham Road, Indianapolis, IN 46224

46224 CVS Pharmacy, 9550 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250

46250 CVS Pharmacy, 5925 East 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220

46220 CVS Pharmacy, 9805 Geist Crossing Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46256

46256 CVS Pharmacy, 8330 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46234

46234 CVS Pharmacy, 1030 Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219

46219 CVS Pharmacy, 7240 E 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46256

46256 CVS Pharmacy, 14835 Sunny Dell Lane, Noblesville, IN 46060

46060 CVS Pharmacy, 13085 Tegler Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060

46060 CVS Pharmacy, 670 Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47802

47802 CVS Pharmacy, 3280 East State Road 32, Westfield, IN 46074

46074 CVS Pharmacy, 1466 West Oak Street, Zionsville, IN 46077

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru test sites can be found here.

More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center .

For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.

