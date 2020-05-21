CVS Health Opens 36 New Drive-Thru Test Sites in New York as Part of Nationwide COVID-19 Response

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company's nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27 . CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity. The 36 test sites in New York are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

"While the large-scale test sites we've been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness."

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The new testing sites in New York include:

CVS Pharmacy, 951 Atlantic Avenue, Baldwin, NY 11510

CVS Pharmacy, 107 South Country Road, Bellport, NY 11713

CVS Pharmacy, Candlewood Road and 5th Avenue, Brentwood, NY 11717

CVS Pharmacy, 311 Main Street, Center Moriches, NY 11934

CVS Pharmacy, 2315 Middle Country Road, Centereach, NY 11720

CVS Pharmacy, 1710 Route 112, Coram, NY 11727

CVS Pharmacy, 520 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY 11731

CVS Pharmacy, 2000 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, NY 11731

CVS Pharmacy, 1797 Dutch Broadway, Elmont, NY 11003

CVS Pharmacy, 450 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735

CVS Pharmacy, 372 Jericho Turnpike, Floral Park, NY 11001

CVS Pharmacy, 114 South Long Beach Road, Freeport, NY 11520

CVS Pharmacy, 65 Forest Avenue, Glen Cove, NY 11542

CVS Pharmacy, 399 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY 11855

CVS Pharmacy, 111 Depot Road, Huntington Station, NY 11746

CVS Pharmacy, 530 Burnside Avenue, Inwood, NY 11096

CVS Pharmacy, 831 Connetquot Avenue, Islip Terrace, NY 11752

CVS Pharmacy, 2970 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY 11756

CVS Pharmacy, 496 County Road 111 Building C, Manorville, NY 11949

CVS Pharmacy, 410 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY 11501

CVS Pharmacy, 310 Hillside Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY 11040

CVS Pharmacy, 470 West Main Street, Patchogue, NY 11772

CVS Pharmacy, 729 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

CVS Pharmacy, 2250 Seamans Neck Road, Seaford, NY 11783

CVS Pharmacy, 29 Havenwood Drive, Shirley, NY 11967

CVS Pharmacy, 977 Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11725

CVS Pharmacy, 111 Terry Road, Smithtown, NY 11787

CVS Pharmacy, 4065 Amboy Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10308

CVS Pharmacy, 1571 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10302

CVS Pharmacy, 250 Page Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10307

CVS Pharmacy, 2045 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10303

CVS Pharmacy, 2465 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314

CVS Pharmacy, 1125 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY 10305

CVS Pharmacy, 6221 Route 25A, Wading River, NY 11792

CVS Pharmacy, 105 Montauk Highway, West Sayville, NY 11782

CVS Pharmacy, 610 Old Country Road, Westbury, NY 11590

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru test sites can be found here.

More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center .

For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.

