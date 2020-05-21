CVS Health Opens 8 New Drive-Thru Test Sites in Louisiana as Part of Nationwide COVID-19 Response

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company's nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27 . CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity. The 8 test sites in Louisiana are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

"While the large-scale test sites we've been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness."

Once fully operational, more than half of the company's 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

"CVS bringing testing to even more people through some of their drive through lanes will help Louisiana reach its goal of testing 200,000 people or more each month starting in May," said Governor John Bel Edwards. "The more partners we have in this fight to increase testing, the better. I am incredibly appreciative of the support of private partners like CVS as we seek to slow and control the spread of COVID-19 in our state."

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The new testing sites in Louisiana include:

CVS Pharmacy, 5360 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

70808 CVS Pharmacy, 7777 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Suite 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

70808 CVS Pharmacy, 705 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA 70506

70506 CVS Pharmacy, 2105 Cleary Avenue, Metairie, LA 70001

70001 CVS Pharmacy, 4401 South Claiborne , New Orleans, LA 70125

, 70125 CVS Pharmacy, 1600 Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117

70117 CVS Pharmacy, 9194 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, LA 71118

71118 CVS Pharmacy, 2103 Gause Boulevard East, Slidell, LA 70461

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru test sites can be found here.

More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center .

For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.

About CVS Health

CVS Health employees are united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company in the world. We're evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that's in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand. Our newest offerings – from HealthHUB® locations that are redefining what a pharmacy can be, to innovative programs that help manage chronic conditions – are designed to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable experience. Learn more about how we're transforming health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

SOURCE CVS Health

Related Links

https://www.cvshealth.com

