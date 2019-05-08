CVS Health Ranks #27 on DiversityInc's 2019 Top 50 Companies for Diversity List

WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health has earned a spot on DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity list for the third consecutive year. This year's #27 ranking, up 13 spots from 2018, is in recognition of the company's commitment to promoting diversity across its enterprise. CVS Health was also named #1 in Top Companies for Supplier Diversity, following increased investments in its diverse supply chain.

"At CVS Health, we are committed to helping people of all backgrounds on their path to better health. Through strategic diversity management, we are helping to drive business growth, deepen relationships with customers and build an inclusive workplace that is reflective of the communities we serve," said Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. "Receiving this honor for the third consecutive year is a testament to the work that all of our colleagues do every day to foster an inclusive workplace."

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation's top companies for diversity and inclusion management. These companies excel in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT and veterans. The results were announced last evening during DiversityInc's signature event in New York City.

"Our ability to harness the power of both our differences and similarities is critical to success at CVS Health," said David Casey, Vice President, Workforce Strategies, and Chief Diversity Officer, CVS Health. "We empower each of our nearly 300,000 colleagues to bring their own unique experiences to help serve our increasingly diverse customers and communities."

The recognition by DiversityInc is the latest in a series of third-party acknowledgments for CVS Health, including: Fortune's Most Admired Companies; Forbes Most Valuable Brands; Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens; Human Rights Campaign's Top Places to Work for LGBT Equality; Points of Light's The Civic 50; Military Times Best for Vets and Newsweek's Green Ranking of America's Greenest Companies.

To learn more about CVS Health's diversity and inclusion efforts, visit https://www.cvshealth.com/diversity. To view the entire Top 50 list and specialty lists, visit http://www.diversityinc.com/top50 or follow the conversation at #DITop50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the nation's premier health innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Whether in one of its pharmacies or through its health services and plans, CVS Health is pioneering a bold new approach to total health by making quality care more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless. CVS Health is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with the care they need when and where they need it. The Company has more than 9,900 retail locations, approximately 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 94 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year and expanding specialty pharmacy services. CVS Health also serves an estimated 38 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including rapidly expanding Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company believes its innovative health care model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

