CVS Health Reports Strong First Quarter Results

Total revenues increased to $69.1 billion , up 3.5% compared to prior year

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.68 , up 9.8% compared to prior year

Adjusted EPS of $2.04 , up 6.8% compared to prior year

Generated cash flow from operations of $2.9 billion

2021 Full Year Guidance:

Raised GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $6.24 to $6.36 from $6.06 to $6.22

Raised Adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.56 to $7.68 from $7.39 to $7.55

Confirmed cash flow from operations guidance range of $12.0 billion to $12.5 billion

"We delivered strong first quarter results and improved our outlook for the year," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "We continue to execute on our strategy while simultaneously managing through a pandemic, helping the country on the road to recovery. Our unmatched assets and strength of our brand are driving results as we work toward improving care delivery and driving growth."

The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in the comparison of the Company's past financial performance with its current financial performance. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" beginning on page 11 and endnotes beginning on page 21 for explanations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. See pages 12, 13 and 20 for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Consolidated First Quarter Results



Three Months Ended March 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2021

2020

Change Total revenues $ 69,097



$ 66,755



$ 2,342

Operating income 3,577



3,458



119

Adjusted operating income (1) 4,205



4,113



92

Net income 2,224



2,012



212

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.68



$ 1.53



$ 0.15

Adjusted EPS (2) $ 2.04



$ 1.91



$ 0.13

Enterprise prescriptions (3) (4) 738.4



746.6



(8.2)



Total revenues increased 3.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year driven by growth across all segments.

compared to the prior year driven by growth across all segments. Operating income and adjusted operating income increased 3.4% and 2.2%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year. The increase in both operating income and adjusted operating income was primarily due to growth in the Pharmacy Services and Health Care Benefits segments, partially offset by declines in the Retail/LTC segment.

compared to the prior year. The increase in both operating income and adjusted operating income was primarily due to growth in the Pharmacy Services and Health Care Benefits segments, partially offset by declines in the Retail/LTC segment. Interest expense decreased 10.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily due to lower debt in the three months ended March 31, 2021 .

compared to the prior year primarily due to lower debt in the three months ended . The effective income tax rate was 25.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 27.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 . The decrease in the effective income tax rate was primarily due to the repeal of the non-deductible health insurer fee ("HIF") for 2021.

Health Care Benefits Segment

The Health Care Benefits segment offers a full range of insured and self-insured ("ASC") medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services. The segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31, In millions, except percentages 2021

2020

Change Total revenues $ 20,483

$ 19,198

$ 1,285 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,782

1,491

291 Medical benefit ratio ("MBR") (5) 83.2%

82.4%

0.8% Medical membership (6) 23.6

23.5

0.1

























Total revenues increased 6.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by growth in the Government Services business, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of the repeal of the HIF for 2021.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by growth in the Government Services business, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of the repeal of the HIF for 2021. Adjusted operating income increased 19.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year. The increase in adjusted operating income was primarily driven by improved performance in the Government Services business and the impact of cost savings initiatives.

compared to the prior year. The increase in adjusted operating income was primarily driven by improved performance in the Government Services business and the impact of cost savings initiatives. The MBR increased 80 basis points for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by the repeal of the HIF for 2021 and lower Medicare risk adjustment revenue. These increases were partially offset by improved performance in the Company's Medicaid products and favorable development of prior-years' health care cost estimates.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by the repeal of the HIF for 2021 and lower Medicare risk adjustment revenue. These increases were partially offset by improved performance in the Company's Medicaid products and favorable development of prior-years' health care cost estimates. Medical membership as of March 31, 2021 of 23.6 million increased 214,000 members compared with December 31, 2020 , primarily reflecting increases in Medicare and Medicaid products, partially offset by a decline in Commercial products.

of 23.6 million increased 214,000 members compared with , primarily reflecting increases in Medicare and Medicaid products, partially offset by a decline in Commercial products. The segment experienced favorable development of prior-years' health care cost estimates in its Commercial and Government Services businesses during the three months ended March 31, 2021 , primarily attributable to fourth quarter 2020 performance.

, primarily attributable to fourth quarter 2020 performance. Prior years' health care costs payable estimates developed favorably by $652 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021 . This development is reported on a basis consistent with the prior years' development reported in the health care costs payable table in the Company's annual audited financial statements and does not directly correspond to an increase in 2021 operating results.

See the supplemental information on page 15 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Care Benefits segment.

Pharmacy Services Segment

The Pharmacy Services segment provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management solutions to employers, health plans, government employee groups and government sponsored programs. The segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31, In millions 2021

2020

Change Total revenues $ 36,321



$ 34,983



$ 1,338

Adjusted operating income (1) 1,507



1,181



326

Total pharmacy claims processed (4) (7) 535.9



541.4



(5.5)

Pharmacy network (8) 455.4



461.1



(5.7)

Mail choice (9) 80.5



80.3



0.2



Total revenues increased 3.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by net new business, growth in specialty pharmacy, product mix and brand inflation, partially offset by continued price compression and a weak cough, cold and flu season.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by net new business, growth in specialty pharmacy, product mix and brand inflation, partially offset by continued price compression and a weak cough, cold and flu season. Adjusted operating income increased 27.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by improved purchasing economics and growth in specialty pharmacy, partially offset by continued price compression.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by improved purchasing economics and growth in specialty pharmacy, partially offset by continued price compression. Total pharmacy claims processed decreased 1.0% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by a weak cough, cold and flu season, partially offset by net new business in the three months ended March 31, 2021 .

See the supplemental information on page 17 for additional information regarding the performance of the Pharmacy Services segment.

Retail/LTC Segment

The Retail/LTC segment fulfills prescriptions for medications, provides patient care programs, sells a wide assortment of health and wellness products and general merchandise, provides health care services through walk-in medical clinics, provides medical diagnostic testing, administers vaccinations and provides services to long-term care facilities. The segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31, In millions 2021

2020

Change Total revenues $ 23,274



$ 22,749



$ 525

Adjusted operating income (1) 1,394



1,902



(508)

Prescriptions filled (4) (7) 375.4



375.1



0.3



Total revenues increased 2.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased COVID-19 diagnostic testing and vaccinations and brand inflation. These increases were partially offset by lower front store revenues, primarily due to the acceleration of demand in March 2020 as consumers prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic and a weak cough, cold and flu season; continued reimbursement pressure and the impact of recent generic introductions.

compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased COVID-19 diagnostic testing and vaccinations and brand inflation. These increases were partially offset by lower front store revenues, primarily due to the acceleration of demand in as consumers prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic and a weak cough, cold and flu season; continued reimbursement pressure and the impact of recent generic introductions. Adjusted operating income decreased 26.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by continued reimbursement pressure and the lower front store volume described above. These decreases were partially offset by increased COVID-19 diagnostic testing in the three months ended March 31, 2021 .

compared to the prior year primarily driven by continued reimbursement pressure and the lower front store volume described above. These decreases were partially offset by increased COVID-19 diagnostic testing in the three months ended . Prescriptions filled remained relatively consistent on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year, with COVID-19 vaccinations and the continued adoption of patient care programs largely offset by the impact of a weak cough, cold and flu season, the acceleration of demand in March 2020 as consumers prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic and decreased long-term care prescription volume.

See the supplemental information on page 18 for additional information regarding the performance of the Retail/LTC segment.

2021 Full Year Guidance

The Company raised its full year 2021 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $6.24 to $6.36 from $6.06 to $6.22 and its full year 2021 Adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.56 to $7.68 from $7.39 to $7.55 and confirmed its full year 2021 cash flow from operations guidance range of $12.0 billion to $12.5 billion.

The adjustments between GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS include, as applicable, adding back amortization of intangible assets, as well as integration costs related to the Company's acquisition (the "Aetna Acquisition") of Aetna Inc. ("Aetna").

Teleconference and Webcast

The Company will be holding a conference call today for investors at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter results. An audio webcast of the call will be broadcast simultaneously for all interested parties through the Investor Relations section of the CVS Health website at http://investors.cvshealth.com. This webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call.

About CVS Health

We are a diversified health services company with more than 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model makes us an integral part of people's everyday health. From our innovative new services at HealthHUBTM locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of CVS Health Corporation. Statements in this press release that are forward-looking include, but are not limited to, Ms. Lynch's quotation, the information under the heading "2021 Full Year Guidance" and the information included in the endnotes and reconciliations. By their nature, all forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons as described in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on CVS Health's forward-looking statements. CVS Health's forward-looking statements are and will be based upon management's then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. CVS Health does not assume any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, uncertainties or otherwise.

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2021

2020 Revenues:





Products $ 47,387



$ 47,003

Premiums 18,960



17,640

Services 2,453



1,950

Net investment income 297



162

Total revenues 69,097



66,755

Operating costs:





Cost of products sold 40,894



40,347

Benefit costs 15,704



14,387

Operating expenses 8,922



8,563

Total operating costs 65,520



63,297

Operating income 3,577



3,458

Interest expense 657



733

Other income (50)



(54)

Income before income tax provision 2,970



2,779

Income tax provision 746



767

Net income 2,224



2,012

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)



(5)

Net income attributable to CVS Health $ 2,223



$ 2,007









Net income per share attributable to CVS Health:





Basic $ 1.69



$ 1.54

Diluted $ 1.68



$ 1.53

Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 1,313



1,306

Diluted 1,322



1,312

Dividends declared per share $ 0.50



$ 0.50



CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

In millions March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,598



$ 7,854

Investments 3,190



3,000

Accounts receivable, net 23,855



21,742

Inventories 17,618



18,496

Other current assets 5,458



5,277

Total current assets 55,719



56,369

Long-term investments 21,025



20,812

Property and equipment, net 12,611



12,606

Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,542



20,729

Goodwill 79,552



79,552

Intangible assets, net 30,639



31,142

Separate accounts assets 4,692



4,881

Other assets 4,826



4,624

Total assets $ 229,606



$ 230,715









Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 10,804



$ 11,138

Pharmacy claims and discounts payable 16,282



15,795

Health care costs payable 8,272



7,936

Policyholders' funds 4,440



4,270

Accrued expenses 14,312



14,243

Other insurance liabilities 1,534



1,557

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,786



1,638

Short-term debt 252



—

Current portion of long-term debt 2,422



5,440

Total current liabilities 60,104



62,017

Long-term operating lease liabilities 18,587



18,757

Long-term debt 59,270



59,207

Deferred income taxes 6,610



6,794

Separate accounts liabilities 4,692



4,881

Other long-term insurance liabilities 6,870



7,007

Other long-term liabilities 2,309



2,351

Total liabilities 158,442



161,014









Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock and capital surplus 46,727



46,513

Treasury stock (28,102)



(28,178)

Retained earnings 51,203



49,640

Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,022



1,414

Total CVS Health shareholders' equity 70,850



69,389

Noncontrolling interests 314



312

Total shareholders' equity 71,164



69,701

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 229,606



$ 230,715



CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, In millions 2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Cash receipts from customers $ 66,487



$ 63,751

Cash paid for inventory and prescriptions dispensed by retail network pharmacies (39,171)



(36,969)

Insurance benefits paid (15,456)



(14,303)

Cash paid to other suppliers and employees (8,270)



(8,187)

Interest and investment income received 222



206

Interest paid (876)



(1,128)

Income taxes paid (44)



(65)

Net cash provided by operating activities 2,892



3,305









Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 2,177



1,288

Purchases of investments (3,131)



(1,535)

Purchases of property and equipment (829)



(742)

Acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (84)



(613)

Other —



5

Net cash used in investing activities (1,867)



(1,597)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Net borrowings of short-term debt 252



255

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —



3,946

Repayments of long-term debt (3,049)



(1,008)

Dividends paid (656)



(652)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 212



154

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (3)



(16)

Other —



(4)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,244)



2,675

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,219)



4,383

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 8,130



5,954

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 5,911



$ 10,337



CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, In millions 2021

2020 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Net income $ 2,224



$ 2,012

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,126



1,086

Stock-based compensation 87



96

Deferred income taxes and other noncash items (166)



(35)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable, net (2,093)



(2,715)

Inventories 879



541

Other assets (223)



(1,119)

Accounts payable and pharmacy claims and discounts payable 576



1,928

Health care costs payable and other insurance liabilities 294



139

Other liabilities 188



1,372

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,892



$ 3,305



Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted income attributable to CVS Health exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics, as applicable: amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance.

For the periods covered in this press release, the following items are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures described above, as applicable, because the Company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance:

The Company's acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets as required under the acquisition method of accounting which consist primarily of trademarks, customer contracts/relationships, covenants not to compete, technology, provider networks and value of business acquired. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within each segment. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

During the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, acquisition-related integration costs relate to the Aetna Acquisition. The acquisition-related integration costs are reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Corporate/Other segment.

and 2020, acquisition-related integration costs relate to the Aetna Acquisition. The acquisition-related integration costs are reflected in the Company's unaudited GAAP condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Corporate/Other segment. The corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and Adjusted EPS above. The nature of each non-GAAP adjustment is evaluated to determine whether a discrete adjustment should be made to the adjusted income tax provision.

See endnotes (1) and (2) on page 21 for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented on pages 12, 13 and 20.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of consolidated operating income (GAAP measure) to consolidated adjusted operating income, as well as reconciliations of segment GAAP operating income to segment adjusted operating income:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 In millions Health Care Benefits

Pharmacy Services

Retail/ LTC

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 1,380



$ 1,452



$ 1,265



$ (345)



$ (175)



$ 3,577

Amortization of intangible assets 402



55



129



1



—



587

Acquisition-related integration costs —



—



—



41



—



41

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 1,782



$ 1,507



$ 1,394



$ (303)



$ (175)



$ 4,205





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 In millions Health Care Benefits

Pharmacy Services

Retail/ LTC

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 1,095



$ 1,114



$ 1,780



$ (355)



$ (176)



$ 3,458

Amortization of intangible assets 396



67



122



1



—



586

Acquisition-related integration costs —



—



—



69



—



69

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 1,491



$ 1,181



$ 1,902



$ (285)



$ (176)



$ 4,113



Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of net income attributable to CVS Health to adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 2,223



$ 1.68



$ 2,007



$ 1.53

Amortization of intangible assets 587



0.44



586



0.45

Acquisition-related integration costs 41



0.03



69



0.05

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (154)



(0.11)



(160)



(0.12)

Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 2,697



$ 2.04



$ 2,502



$ 1.91

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,322







1,312



Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

The Company's segments maintain separate financial information, and the Company's chief operating decision maker (the "CODM") evaluates the segments' operating results on a regular basis in deciding how to allocate resources among the segments and in assessing segment performance. The CODM evaluates the performance of the Company's segments based on adjusted operating income, which is defined as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance as further described in endnote (1). The Company uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the Company's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends.

The following is a reconciliation of financial measures of the Company's segments to the consolidated totals:

In millions Health Care Benefits

Pharmacy Services (a)

Retail/ LTC

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations

Consolidated Totals Three Months Ended





















March 31, 2021





















Total revenues $ 20,483



$ 36,321



$ 23,274



$ 135



$ (11,116)



$ 69,097

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 1,782



1,507



1,394



(303)



(175)



4,205

March 31, 2020





















Total revenues 19,198



34,983



22,749



90



(10,265)



66,755

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 1,491



1,181



1,902



(285)



(176)



4,113



_____________________________________________ (a) Total revenues of the Pharmacy Services segment include approximately $3.4 billion of retail co-payments in each of the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Health Care Benefits Segment

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's performance for the respective periods:



Three Months Ended March 31,

Change In millions, except percentages and basis points ("bps") 2021

2020

$

% Revenues:













Premiums $ 18,942

$ 17,621

$ 1,321



7.5 % Services 1,393

1,484

(91)



(6.1) % Net investment income 148

93

55



59.1 % Total revenues 20,483

19,198

1,285



6.7 % Benefit costs 15,757

14,516

1,241



8.5 % MBR (Benefit costs as a % of premium revenues) (5) 83.2%

82.4%

80

bps Operating expenses $ 3,346

$ 3,587

$ (241)



(6.7) % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 16.3%

18.7%







Operating income $ 1,380

$ 1,095

$ 285



26.0 % Operating income as a % of total revenues 6.7%

5.7%







Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,782

$ 1,491

$ 291



19.5 % Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 8.7%

7.8%







Premium revenues (by business):













Government $ 13,917

$ 12,469

$ 1,448



11.6 % Commercial 5,025

5,152

(127)



(2.5) %































The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's medical membership for the respective periods:



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 In thousands Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total Medical membership: (6)

































Commercial 3,201



13,584



16,785



3,258



13,644



16,902



3,372



14,206



17,578

Medicare Advantage 2,874



—



2,874



2,705



—



2,705



2,584



—



2,584

Medicare Supplement 1,146



—



1,146



1,082



—



1,082



913



—



913

Medicaid 2,184



637



2,821



2,100



623



2,723



1,835



552



2,387

Total medical membership 9,405



14,221



23,626



9,145



14,267



23,412



8,704



14,758



23,462





































Supplemental membership information:



























Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (standalone) 5,694











5,490











5,624



Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

The following table shows the components of the change in health care costs payable during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:



Three Months Ended March 31, In millions 2021

2020 Health care costs payable, beginning of period $ 7,936



$ 6,879

Less: Reinsurance recoverables 10



5

Health care costs payable, beginning of period, net 7,926



6,874

Acquisition —



412

Add: Components of incurred health care costs





Current year 16,291



14,764

Prior years (a) (652)



(464)

Total incurred health care costs (b) 15,639



14,300

Less: Claims paid





Current year 9,538



8,773

Prior years 5,767



5,242

Total claims paid 15,305



14,015

Add: Premium deficiency reserve 7



10

Health care costs payable, end of period, net 8,267



7,581

Add: Reinsurance recoverables 5



4

Health care costs payable, end of period $ 8,272



$ 7,585



_____________________________________________ (a) Negative amounts reported for incurred health care costs related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated. (b) Total incurred health care costs for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 in the table above exclude (i) $7 million and $10 million, respectively, related to a premium deficiency reserve related to the Company's Medicaid products, (ii) $13 million and $9 million, respectively, of benefit costs recorded in the Health Care Benefits segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets and (iii) $45 million and $68 million, respectively, of benefit costs recorded in the Corporate/Other segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets.

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's days claims payable for the respective periods:



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 Days Claims Payable (10) 48

48

48



















Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Pharmacy Services Segment

The following table summarizes the Pharmacy Services segment's performance for the respective periods:



Three Months Ended March 31,

Change In millions, except percentages 2021

2020

$

% Revenues:













Products $ 36,067

$ 34,746

$ 1,321



3.8 % Services 254

237

17



7.2 % Total revenues 36,321

34,983

1,338



3.8 % Cost of products sold 34,523

33,503

1,020



3.0 % Gross profit (11) 1,798

1,480

318



21.5 % Gross margin (Gross profit as a % of total revenues) (11) 5.0%

4.2%







Operating expenses $ 346

$ 366

$ (20)



(5.5) % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 1.0%

1.0%







Operating income $ 1,452

$ 1,114

$ 338



30.3 % Operating income as a % of total revenues 4.0%

3.2%







Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,507

$ 1,181

$ 326



27.6 % Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 4.1%

3.4%







Revenues (by distribution channel):













Pharmacy network (8) $ 21,893

$ 21,100

$ 793



3.8 % Mail choice (9) 14,248

13,674

574



4.2 % Other 180

209

(29)



(13.9) % Pharmacy claims processed: (4) (7)













Total 535.9

541.4

(5.5)



(1.0) % Pharmacy network (8) 455.4

461.1

(5.7)



(1.2) % Mail choice (9) 80.5

80.3

0.2



0.2 % Generic dispensing rate: (4) (12)













Total 88.1%

89.0%







Pharmacy network (8) 88.5%

89.5%







Mail choice (9) 85.7%

85.7%







































Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Retail/LTC Segment

The following table summarizes the Retail/LTC segment's performance for the respective periods:



Three Months Ended March 31,

Change In millions, except percentages 2021

2020

$

% Revenues:













Products $ 22,394

$ 22,522

$ (128)



(0.6) % Services 834

227

607



267.4 % Net investment income 46

—

46



100.0 % Total revenues 23,274

22,749

525



2.3 % Cost of products sold 17,042

16,578

464



2.8 % Gross profit (11) 6,232

6,171

61



1.0 % Gross margin (Gross profit as a % of total revenues) (11) 26.8%

27.1%







Operating expenses $ 4,967

$ 4,391

$ 576



13.1 % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 21.3%

19.3%







Operating income $ 1,265

$ 1,780

$ (515)



(28.9) % Operating income as a % of total revenues 5.4%

7.8%







Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,394

$ 1,902

$ (508)



(26.7) % Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 6.0%

8.4%







Revenues (by major goods/service lines):













Pharmacy $ 17,885

$ 17,355

$ 530



3.1 % Front Store 4,642

5,208

(566)



(10.9) % Other 701

186

515



276.9 % Net investment income 46

—

46



100.0 % Prescriptions filled (4) (7) 375.4

375.1

0.3



0.1 % Same store sales increase (decrease): (13)













Total 0.4%

9.0%







Pharmacy 4.1%

9.3%







Front Store (11.4)%

8.0%







Prescription volume (4) 1.0%

9.8%







Generic dispensing rate (4) (12) 87.4%

89.3%







































Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Corporate/Other Segment

The following table summarizes the Corporate/Other segment's performance for the respective periods:



Three Months Ended March 31,

Change In millions, except percentages 2021

2020

$

% Revenues:













Premiums $ 18



$ 19



$ (1)



(5.3) % Services 14



2



12



600.0 % Net investment income 103



69



34



49.3 % Total revenues 135



90



45



50.0 % Cost of products sold 8



—



8



100.0 % Benefit costs 45



68



(23)



(33.8) % Operating expenses 427



377



50



13.3 % Operating loss (345)



(355)



10



2.8 % Adjusted operating loss (1) (303)



(285)



(18)



(6.3) %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share Guidance (Unaudited)

The following reconciliations of projected net income attributable to CVS Health to projected adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of projected GAAP diluted EPS and projected Adjusted EPS contain forward-looking information. All forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information for a number of reasons as described in our SEC filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release and endnote (2) later in this press release for more information on how we calculate Adjusted EPS.



Year Ending December 31, 2021

Low

High In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 8,295



$ 6.24



$ 8,455



$ 6.36

Amortization of intangible assets 2,300



1.73



2,300



1.73

Acquisition-related integration costs 130



0.10



130



0.10

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (675)



(0.51)



(675)



(0.51)

Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 10,050



$ 7.56



$ 10,210



$ 7.68

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,330







1,330



Endnotes

(1) The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related integration costs. The Company uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the Company's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends. The consolidated measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, consolidated operating income. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from consolidated operating income in determining consolidated adjusted operating income. (2) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted income attributable to CVS Health by the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted income attributable to CVS Health as net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related integration costs and the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from net income attributable to CVS Health in determining adjusted income attributable to CVS Health. (3) Enterprise prescriptions include prescriptions dispensed through the Company's retail pharmacies, long-term care pharmacies, and mail order pharmacies as well as prescription claims managed through our pharmacy benefits manager, with an elimination for managed prescription claims filled through CVS Health dispensing channels. Management uses this metric to analyze the total prescription volume across the Company including variances between actual prescriptions and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of prescription volume on total revenues and operating results. (4) Includes an adjustment to convert 90-day prescriptions to the equivalent of three 30-day prescriptions. This adjustment reflects the fact that these prescriptions include approximately three times the amount of product days supplied compared to a normal prescription. (5) Medical benefit ratio is calculated as benefit costs divided by premium revenues and represents the percentage of premium revenues spent on medical benefits for the Company's insured members. Management uses MBR to assess the underlying business performance and underwriting of its insurance products, understand variances between actual results and expected results and identify trends in period-over-period results. MBR provides management and investors with information useful in assessing the operating results of the Company's insured Health Care Benefits products. (6) Medical membership represents the number of members covered by the Company's insured and ASC medical products and related services at a specified point in time. Management uses this metric to understand variances between actual medical membership and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of medical membership on segment total revenues and operating results. (7) Total pharmacy claims processed represents the number of prescription claims processed through our pharmacy benefits manager and dispensed by either our retail network pharmacies or our own mail and specialty pharmacies. Prescriptions filled represents the number of prescriptions dispensed through the Retail/LTC segment's pharmacies. Management uses these metrics to understand variances between actual claims processed and prescriptions dispensed, respectively, and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. These metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of pharmacy claim volume and prescription volume, respectively, on segment total revenues and operating results. (8) Pharmacy network is defined as claims filled at retail and specialty retail pharmacies, including the Company's retail pharmacies and long-term care pharmacies, but excluding Maintenance Choice activity, which is included within the mail choice category. Maintenance Choice permits eligible client plan members to fill their maintenance prescriptions through mail order delivery or at a CVS Pharmacy retail store for the same price as mail order. (9) Mail choice is defined as claims filled at a Pharmacy Services mail order facility, which includes specialty mail claims inclusive of Specialty Connect® claims picked up at a retail pharmacy, as well as prescriptions filled at the Company's retail pharmacies under the Maintenance Choice program. (10) Days claims payable is calculated by dividing the health care costs payable at the end of each quarter by the average health care costs per day during such quarter. Management and investors use this metric as an indicator of the adequacy of the Company's health care costs payable liability at the end of each quarter and as an indicator of changes in such adequacy over time. (11) Gross profit is calculated as the segment's total revenues less its cost of products sold. Gross margin is calculated by dividing the segment's gross profit by its total revenues and represents the percentage of total revenues that remains after incurring direct costs associated with the segment's products sold and services provided. Gross margin provides investors with information that may be useful in assessing the operating results of the Company's Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. (12) Generic dispensing rate is calculated by dividing the segment's generic drug prescriptions processed or filled by its total prescriptions processed or filled. Management uses this metric to evaluate the effectiveness of the business at encouraging the use of generic drugs when they are available and clinically appropriate, which aids in decreasing costs for client members and retail customers. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding trends in segment total revenues and operating results. (13) Same store sales and prescription volume represent the change in revenues and prescriptions filled in the Company's retail pharmacy stores that have been operating for greater than one year, expressed as a percentage that indicates the increase or decrease relative to the comparable prior period. Same store metrics exclude revenues from MinuteClinic® and revenues and prescriptions from LTC operations. Management uses these metrics to evaluate the performance of existing stores on a comparable basis and to inform future decisions regarding existing stores and new locations. Same-store metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the portion of current revenues and prescriptions resulting from organic growth in existing locations versus the portion resulting from opening new stores.

