CVS Pharmacy adjusts operational hours in Puerto Rico in response to COVID-19

WOONSOCKET, R.I., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), is adjusting the operational hours for all its locations across Puerto Rico, in accordance with the Governor's Executive Order. Effective Monday, March 16, all CVS Pharmacy locations in Puerto Rico will open at 5 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. CVS Pharmacy 24-hour locations will continue to provide drive-through prescription services after 9 p.m.

The following locations will offer drive through pharmacy service after 9 pm:

60 Ave. Los Dominicos, Toa Baja

Urb. Flamboyan Gardens, 600 Calle Marginal, Bayamón

PR3 & De Diego Ave/2500 Ave. De Diego, Carolina

Urb. Parkside C-1 C/Parkside 4, Guaynabo

In addition to restocking our stores, colleagues CVS colleagues are focused on ensuring our stores are properly cleaned and sanitized, frequently cleaning commonly touched surfaces. For additional information and resources around COVID-19, please see the CVS Health website

About CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), is America's leading retail pharmacy with over 9,900 locations. It is the first national pharmacy to end the sale of tobacco and the first pharmacy in the nation to receive the Community Pharmacy accreditation from URAC, the leading health care accreditation organization that establishes quality standards for the health care industry. CVS Pharmacy is reinventing pharmacy to help people on their path to better health by providing the most accessible and personalized expertise, both in its stores and online at CVS.com. General information about CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health is available at www.cvshealth.com.

