CVS Pharmacy Develops Innovative, Modern Line of Home Health Care Products

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced the launch of six new innovative home health care products as an extension of the company's exclusive CVS Health product line. Rooted in customer insights and specifically designed to meet the needs of the aging, caregivers and those living with disabilities, these bathroom safety and mobility products merge function and design. The products were developed in collaboration with Michael Graves Design, pioneers of the Design for All movement, which leverages the power of design to improve people's everyday lives.

The new CVS Health by Michael Graves Design assortment features a variety of products ranging from comfort grip canes and easy-fold travel walkers to convertible shower chairs and 3-in-1 comfort commodes. Most products are now available on CVS.com and hitting shelves through March at more than 6,000 CVS Pharmacy retail locations nationwide.

"There will be more than 70 million Americans ages 65 and older by 2030, along with millions of caregivers and other customers who need these types of products because of illness or while recuperating from an accident," said Brenda Lord, Vice President, Store Brands, CVS Health. "By filling an unmet need for functional, but beautifully designed products, we aim to help improve the everyday lives of those who rely on these tools and who are seeking a more premium and customized market offering."

Extensive in-home research was conducted with end users, caregivers, and clinicians to guide the creation of the new line. This research helped uncover and solve shortcomings in currently available home health care products. Consumer insights also confirmed a desire for home health care products with improved usability, and an aesthetically pleasing, minimalistic style, which is reflected in the creation of the CVS Health by Michael Graves Design portfolio.

The product assortment serves as the latest innovation of CVS Pharmacy's Store Brands portfolio, which satisfy unmet customer needs and offer premium products at affordable prices. This latest refresh to the home health care category represents CVS Pharmacy's commitment to transforming health care into a more personalized experience through new technologies and innovations that can help improve quality of everyday life.

For more than 50 years, CVS Pharmacy has continued to innovate with its exclusive Store Brand family of products. All CVS Store Brands products carry a commitment to quality, safety, and trust, and hold a 100% money back guarantee. With thousands of stores throughout the country, CVS is well positioned to provide the products that people need, when and where they need them. For more information on these new products and to shop online, customers can visit CVS.com/shop/content/michael-graves.

About CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, is America's leading retail pharmacy with nearly 10,000 locations, including over 1,700 pharmacies inside of Target and Schnucks grocery stores. We are committed to delivering innovative health solutions that create a simpler, more accessible experience for patients, customers, and caregivers. CVS Pharmacy is the only national pharmacy to remove tobacco products from its shelves and has taken a leadership role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by making testing and vaccinations available at locations across the United States. For the latest product and service offerings, visit www.cvs.com or download the CVS Pharmacy App.

Media Contact

Matt Blanchette

401-524-6185

[email protected]

SOURCE CVS Health