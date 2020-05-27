CVS to Rollout GLUCODOWN® Summer 2020

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) – today announced that GLUCODOWN® – America's premier diabetic nutritional beverage – will be available at CVS pharmacies beginning this summer. In keeping with CVS's long-standing commitment to improving the health and well-being of its diabetic and pre-diabetic customers, CVS is updating and expanding the diabetic care section at many of its pharmacies. The expanded section will feature a specially curated selection of the finest products serving diabetic and pre-diabetic persons. All four nutritious and delicious GLUCODOWN® flavors – Peach, Lemon, Raspberry and Super Berry – will be stocked in CVS's expanded diabetic care section.

The CVS product and supplier evaluation process is considered the most rigorous in the industry. GLUCODOWN® was required to complete the "Tested to be True" program, administered for CVS by NSF International. NSF International maintains and helped facilitate the development of NSF/ANSI 173, the only American National Standard for testing and certifying dietary supplements. CVS is unique among national pharmacy retailers in mandating independent third-party testing of dietary supplements, using the ANSI 173 standard. Random samples of GLUCODOWN® were provided to NSF International in late March and the (successful) test results were released simultaneously to CVS and Glucose Health, Inc., on May 5, 2020.

Murray Fleming, CEO of Glucose Health, Inc., stated, "70% of the population lives within 3 miles of a CVS pharmacy. Expanding GLUCODOWN® distribution with CVS, is the greatest leap forward we could make as a Company, to make it as convenient as possible for consumers to purchase GLUCODOWN® right in their neighborhood. We have already secured our CVS supplier number and established an electronic data interchange (EDI) link for receipt of purchase orders and issuance of invoices. I look forward to sharing even more details regarding this exciting CVS rollout, in the near future."

Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., GLUCODOWN® is formulated for the diabetic/adult nutrition retail category. More than 100 million Americans are estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.[1] GLUCODOWN® provides these consumers, and increasingly many other health-conscious consumers, with a nutritious and delicious beverage option. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

