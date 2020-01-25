(CVSI) Alert: Johnson Fistel Announces Shareholder Class Action Against CV Sciences Survives Motion to Dismiss; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of CV Sciences, Inc. (Other OTC: CVSI) ("CV Sciences" or the "Company") against certain of its officers and directors.

In 2018, a Securities Class Action Complaint was filed on behalf of those who purchased securities of CV Sciences, between June 19, 2017 through August 20, 2018. Recently, the class action lawsuit survived the Defendants' attempts to have the case dismissed.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) CV Sciences received a non-final rejection from the U.S. Patent Trademark Office ("USPTO") on April 27, 2017, regarding its principal pharmaceutical product, CVSI-007; (2) CV Sciences received a final rejection from the USPTO on December 14, 2017, regarding CVSI-007; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about CV Sciences' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you have held CV Sciences continuously since at least June 19, 2017 , you may have standing to hold CV Sciences harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

