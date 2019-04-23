CWCBExpo Announces Cannabis Week in New York - May 28-June 2

Local and national cannabis advocacy groups, legislators, entrepreneurs, non- profits, academics, healthcare professionals, influencers and more will be invested in Cannabis Week and will put the spotlight on this plant and all the facets of business, health, and lifestyle it touches.

Anchored by the 6th Annual CWCBExpo NY, May 29-June 1, trade show and conference at the Javits Center, this industry-defining week will be the main event on the East Coast for charity and social events, educational programs, new product introductions, town halls, and networking.

Cannabis Week, premiering in May, features:

Industry Update with Vivien Azer , Managing Director, Consumer-Beverage, Tobacco, & Cannabis, Cowen Inc., highlighting data around consumption, commercialization, industry, investment, capital raise and spend, and the trends going forward.

Cannabis 2030: Back to the Future, a unique presentation exploring how our world will look with cannabis available, legal and accessible to all adults.

Women in cannabis and how they are breaking boundaries and taking on business projects and social issues.

Warrior Wellness, retired elite military operatives speaking candidly about their transition to civilian life and their wellness paths with alternative therapies.

The Autism community discussing how CBD and THC interacts with the body's receptors and why it matters. Progress being made to information and material before and after the Farm Bill as well as the potential under the States Act from a research perspective will be discussed.

Market leading focus on Hemp with a dedicated educational track, an innovative workshop sponsored by the National Hemp Association on "Hemp: The Dawning of a New Day in the USA ," and the return of the show floor Hemp Pavilion.

Cannabis and Hemp Academia Town Hall is a groundbreaking assembly of college professionals and students discussing the wave of cannabis and hemp curricula taking hold in many universities and colleges across the country. Participants include New York State Senator Diane Savino moderating panelists from Brown, Cornell , Stockton and the University of Connecticut .

Advanced workshops on "The Cannabis Landscape—Deconstructed for the Seasoned Investor;" "How to Purchase or Open a Cannabis Business;" and "Clinical & Therapeutic Applications of Medical Cannabis;" providing CME/CEU credits.

Social activities and networking include Cannabis Week kick-off cocktails, press preview, networking mixer, industry party and cultural exhibits throughout NYC .

High level Keynotes, special guest presentations, fund-raisers and more events and activities taking place during Cannabis Week will be announced soon.

CWCBExpo, May 29-June 1, at the Javits Center in New York, is one of the largest and most comprehensive educational and business development events on the East Coast for the legalized and medical cannabis industry. The conference program includes sessions, workshops, and thought-leadership panels that are progressive and relevant to New York as well as the nation and globally.

The expansive sold-out exhibit floor also includes a Technology Pavilion and top suppliers and brands in the industry showcasing cutting-edge products and services to those in the business, entrepreneurs looking to enter the market, cultivators, dispensary owners, medical professionals, investors, and providers of professional services.

To download the Cannabis Week event guide go to: https://www.cwcbexpo.com/cannabis-week-event-guide. To register and stay up to date on CWCBExpo and Cannabis Week activities go to www.cwcbexpo.com.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpo, www.cannabismeansbusiness.com, are the premier business-to-business events for the legalized cannabis industry and are held 3 times per year in the largest business, financial, and media markets--New York, Los Angeles and Boston. Being launched around these market leading events will be Cannabis Week. Connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @cwcbexpo.

Contacts: Fred Polsinelli, fred@polsinellipa.com, 646-306-7413

Annie Scully, ascully@leexpos.com, 201-310-9252

SOURCE Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions