CWCBExpo Succeeds in New York

With a strong foothold in New York, CWCBExpo is the largest B2B event on the East Coast for the legalized cannabis and hemp industries. Attendees came for several days of non-stop education, business-building and networking. The CWCBExpo NY conference program had more than 40 sessions providing unmatched learning experiences and mind-share with leading experts, influencers and market leaders.

Popular sessions included Key Trends Shaping the Global Cannabis Market; Cannabis Funds and Venture Capital; What to Look for When Buying CBD; Breaking Boundaries Without Permission: Women Making Business and Social Impact; The "Legalization" of Cannabis & Future Business Opportunities in NY and NJ; Warrior Wellness: The Transition Epidemic Facing Veterans; and for the first time a Cannabis and Hemp Academia Town Hall.

"The CWCBExpo was amazing. I had the opportunity to connect with other university professors to talk about our programs and collaborations, but the best thing was connecting with the students and young entrepreneurs in the audience – they continue to give me a lot of hope for growth in this industry!" said Carlyn S. Buckler, PhD, School of Integrative Plant Science, Cornell University.

CWCBExpo NY kicked off with a packed Keynote Address by Steve White, CEO, Harvest Health & Recreation, a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S.

In Conversation with Bruce Linton, Chairman and CEO, of Canopy Growth with CNBC reporter Aditi Roy was Friday's headline talk and Linton shared his views on the growth potential for the industry, Canopy Growth's accelerating expansion in the United States hemp market, and plans to work with American farmers to develop a wide range of products.

The sold-out exhibit floor included a Hemp Technical Park, Technology Pavilion, Greenhouse Tours and new product and service launches. Sold-out networking events, Cannabis Week activities and community gatherings rounded out the agenda for CWCBExpo NY.

Planning is already underway for the next signature CWCBExpo events in Los Angeles, September 25-28, 2019 and October 23-26, 2019 in Boston with headline speakers, conference programming and exciting new show elements being announced soon. Registration is now open for Los Angeles and Boston, with the best pre-show pricing available at www.cwcbexpo.com. For more information on exhibit space and sponsorship opportunities contact sales@cwcbexpo.com

