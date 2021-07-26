CWEA Award Winners Represent Districts Throughout The State
Jul 26, 2021, 13:39 ET
OAKLAND, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Water Environment Association (CWEA) announced winners in several wastewater awards categories, recognizing innovation, excellence, safety and training, and more.
Collection Systems
- The Wastewater Collection System Person the Year Award recognizes an individual for their innovation and excellence in collection systems maintenance. Winner: Leon Laucirica, Ironhouse Sanitary District, San Francisco Bay Section.
- The Wastewater Gimmicks & Gadgets Award recognizes innovation and creativity in developing solutions to performing routine tasks or functions in maintenance, operations, or construction of wastewater collection systems. Categories include:
- First Place, Operations & Maintenance: Mark Vermeer, Mission Springs Water District, Deragger 3000, which helps remove rags from influent pumps.
- Wastewater Operator of the Year Award recognizes outstanding contributions to the operations of wastewater treatment facilities and the application of knowledge to improve plant processes. Winner: Amanda Bird, City of Santa Cruz.
- Wastewater Mechanical Technician Person of the Year Award recognizes outstanding performance, dedication to the job, and for sharing knowledge of maintenance procedures. Winner: John Abdilla, Ironhouse Sanitary District.
- Wastewater Electrical/Instrumentation Person of the Year Award recognizes significant contributions to the field and an individual's contribution to CWEA. Winner: David Peel, City of Pacifica.
Plant Safety
- Wastewater Plant Safety Award criteria include number of injuries, lost-time accidents, record keeping, in-house training, emergency response, and program implementation.
- Small (1-25 employees), Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency, Desert and Mountain Section.
- Large (76 or greater employees), East Bay Municipal Utility District, Main Wastewater Treatment Plant (Special District 1), San Francisco Bay Section.
- Wastewater Plant of the Year Award recognizes accomplishments in compliance, innovative practices, cost effectiveness, and superior plant performance in small, medium, and large categories.
- Plant of the Year (< 5 MGD), Leadership Development, Olivenhain Municipal Water District.
- Plant of the Year (5-20 MGD), Leadership Development, San Elijo Joint Powers Authority.
- Plant of the Year (> 20 MGD), Leadership Development, Silicon Valley Clean Water.
- Community Engagement and Outreach recognizes achievements in promoting awareness and understanding of water quality issues in two project categories – small and large budget in addition to social media and individual achievement.
- Large Project of the Year, Central Marin Sanitation Agency, Redwood Empire Section.
- Small Project of the Year, Central Contra Costa Sanitary District, San Francisco Bay Section
- Best Use of Social Media, Inland Empire Utilities Agency, Santa Ana River Basin Section.
- Person of the Year, Mary Jo Ramey, Central Marin Sanitation Agency, Redwood Empire Section.
About CWEA
At CWEA, we empower wastewater professionals as they protect California's most critical resource: water. Since our founding in 1928, we've grown to a community of more than 10,000 members across all facets of wastewater management and resource recovery, from operators to lab techs to engineers.
