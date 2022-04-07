CX Studios Announce the Appointment of Digital Transformation and Marketing Innovations Expert, Jay Dettling, as Advisory Board Member

Jay brings his vast expertise in digital transformation, commerce, digital marketing, technology partnerships, client service, product development, and employee development to CX Studios to help drive robust Customer Experience Offering in the Market.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CX Studios, LLC announced the appointment of Jay Dettling, to their advisory board.

Mr. Dettling's background in digital marketing technologies aligns with CX Studios goals of creating new and efficient delivery methods focused on the entire Customer Experience (CX) journey. In addition, Mr. Dettling's passion for growing startup ventures enables him to guide entrepreneurs to accelerate market growth and implement successful customer acquisition strategies.

"I am excited to be joining CX Studios advisory board to help Bibhakar Pandey and his talented leadership team develop innovative ways to deliver Customer Experience transformations that do not rely on the traditional methods agencies have been utilizing. Delivering on the promises of a robust Customer Experience is going to be a huge factor in driving business growth for companies in the next 5 years and what CX Studios is creating is going to be a market changing experience," explained Dettling.

About CX Studios

CX Studios, LLC is a Texas based company that specializes in delivering Customer Experience (CX) solutions through combining strategy, data insights and engineering leveraging multi-solutionists talent and capability delivering across their entire journey. CX Studios partners with leading platforms and software companies to deliver innovative and successful outcomes for their clients.

For more information please visit: https://cxstudios.io

