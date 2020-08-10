CXM Recording & Quality Monitoring Announces General Availability of Version 6 Software Release

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CXM Recording & Quality Monitoring, an industry leader in Call Recording & Workforce Optimization solutions announced today the release of CXM Version 6 for the CXM Software Suite of applications. This new software version includes significant enhancements to User Interface (UI) and underlying architecture. Delivering a world-class User Experience (UX), with ease of use in mind while retaining all the previous feature-rich capabilities. Making this platform the easiest to use from administration to end-users, highly flexible, scalable and effortlessly configurable.

CXM Recording and Quality Monitoring is an approved Solutions Partner of Mitel, Cisco, Avaya and NEC to name a few. Working Manufacturer to Manufacturer, Developer to Developer, Creating quality solutions for all Companies and Contact Centers using these and other platforms.

CXM v6 software features comprise a unified home page for the Main User and Agent Portals, fluid user Interfaces, advanced search features, and drag and drop capabilities throughout. This new platform is fully portable with an uncoupled front-end interface from backend/server-side components. Additional capabilities include secured streaming services to allow the streaming of pre-recorded audio and video files to client applications, enhanced dashboard and reporting capabilities, advanced security features such as HTTPS/SSL web interfaces, as well as Inherent support for IoT devices (smartphones, tablets).

CXM v6 also incorporates Speech Analytics Sampling Management, a feature designed to implement business rules to manage the volume (hours) of calls, percentage based by business groups, agents and or budgets, the system exports to the Speech Analytics platforms. The main goal of the solution, is too tightly control the volume of call hours exported to the Speech platform on a monthly basis, ensuring the proper distribution of calls allotment through the month. This feature will save on departmental costs for other items.

CXM v6 will be the base platform moving forward, intended to deliver a superior user experience to our existing and new customers. Many new and exciting enhancements are already being developed to continue to improve CX and UX now and into the future.

"We are absolutely thrilled about our new CXM v6 software and are ready to upgrade our many existing customers, partners and demoing to new clients who are looking to understand the breadth of CXM v6 solutions and services," said Wayne Hook, Director of Sales and Marketing for Co-nexus/CXM.

About Co-nexus, Inc. - CXM Recording & Quality Monitoring

Co-nexus Inc. CXM, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the nation's leading providers of Recording and Quality Monitoring solutions for contact centers and business. Co-nexus CXM solutions provide contact centers and business with the powerful CXM Call Recording & Workforce Optimization Software Suite comprising of Call and Desktop Recording, Performance Evaluation/Coaching/eLearning, PCI compliance, Controlled Departmental/Agent Speech Analytics, Screen Recording Only Desktops, Workforce Management and Custom API. For more information about CXM technology visit www.cxmrecord.com

Contact

Co-nexus-CXM Sales

(866) 400-4296 ext. 3981

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Wayne Hook

713.934.3932

[email protected]

SOURCE Co-nexus Communication Systems Inc.

