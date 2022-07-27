CxORE Powers Big Ideas and Resolves Big Issues for Early-Stage to Mature Organizations

Uniquely positioned to Stand Up, Scale, Stabilize, and Support organizations and programs through integrated Business Process Services (iBPS) designed to increase capacity and capabilities.

DAVIS, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CxORE's ("core") unique new offering embeds leadership, management, staff, process, and technology into six functional support areas: administration, accounting, human resources, finance, technology, and customer experience to deliver a fully integrated turnkey business team for start-ups and early-stage organizations while increasing capacity and capabilities for mature organizations.

Services are delivered virtually by an experienced multi-disciplined business team to a client base of local, regional, national, and international organizations led by entrepreneurs, educators, scientists, technologists, administrators, healthcare professionals, and investors, all committed to a social purpose.

Client success is not only measured by reducing organizational risk, costs, and time but also by giving valuable time back to organizational leadership, allowing for greater focus on life-cycle challenges, growth, purpose, and impact.

"We take a leadership first approach to providing services. This allows clients to not only benefit from engaging our integrated services as an extension of their organization but also leverages our leadership and management expertise," explains Robert Gregoire, CxORE's CEO. "We work with clients to establish and customize the level of service needed based on their current and future needs."

Organizations utilizing CxORE can scale their capabilities and capacity to meet ever changing operational demands while accessing critical expertise amid escalating costs, increased business risk, and unprecedented human resources challenges.

CxORE was formed in 2014 to provide fractional leadership and interim CEO services. This mission expanded to offering integrated Business Process Services (iBPS) to organizations in the private and social sectors needing a range of business services to realize their full potential.

