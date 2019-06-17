CXtec awarded Third-Party Maintenance, Secondary Hardware and Services agreement with Premier

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CXtec has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Third-Party Maintenance, Secondary Hardware and Services with Premier. Effective May 13, 2019, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Third-Party Maintenance, Secondary Hardware and Services.

"CXtec is proud to accept this agreement with Premier, and we look forward to servicing the technology needs of Premier's member organizations," said Peter Belyea, CXtec's chief executive officer. "With more than 40 years of experience in the technology industry, CXtec provides complete life cycle management, with a commitment to discovering creative ways for healthcare organizations to recover value at every stage of their technology investments."

CXtec's equal2new® certified pre-owned networking and voice equipment comes standard with a true lifetime warranty and a 99.51% reliability rating, delivering quality products at prices up to 90% off list. With CXtec's RapidCare® third-party maintenance (TPM) program, customers get the customized support options they need at a fraction of the cost - 50% to 60% less than OEM support.

CXtec provides a blend of new, pre-owned, and certified refurbished networking hardware, servers and storage hardware, business phones and voice equipment, compatible SFPs and network optics, and data center cabling.

On top of providing maximum value, CXtec helps protect critical assets with safe, secure IT asset disposition (ITAD) services. CXtec's MindSafe™ data sanitization and destruction services protect data integrity and privacy, and we handle gear in an environmentally responsible way.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 165,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

ABOUT CXtec

CXtec maximizes value throughout technology life cycles. Our life cycle management offerings focus on IT asset disposition, new and certified pre-owned infrastructure hardware, high-performance data center cabling, professional services, and third-party maintenance. As North America's largest secondary hardware provider, our brands include: equal2new® certified pre-owned networking and voice equipment; RapidCare® third-party maintenance; and MindSafe™ data sanitization and destruction services. Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., provides safe, secure IT asset disposition services. CABLExpress®, a division of CXtec Inc., manufactures high-performance data center cabling products.

CXtec's headquarters and its Technology Certification and Distribution Center are located in Syracuse, N.Y. For more information, visit www.cxtec.com.

