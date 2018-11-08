Cyanate Ester Resin Market to 2023: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% - Key Players are Huntsman, Lonza, MGC, Tencate & Quingdao Fundchem

DUBLIN, Nov 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cyanate Ester Resin Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cyanate ester resin market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the cyanate ester resin market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, electrical and electronics, automotive, and marine industries. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demands for cyanate ester in high performance PCB and growth in the aerospace & defense industry.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the cyanate ester resin industry, include development of ultra-high temperature resistant (Tg 400C) cyanate ester resin with excellent mechanical properties and increasing demand for cyanate ester resin in optical devices & high performance powder coating.

The researcher forecasts that printed circuit boards will remain the largest application due to increasing demand for high performance PCBs in communication, defense, aerospace, and marine industries. The researcher predicts that the cyanate ester resin for aerospace engines & structural parts application is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in the aerospace & defense and space industry.

Within the cyanate ester resin market, aerospace & defense is expected to remain the largest end use industry and also witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to growing demand for cyanate ester based composite parts.

North America is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing demand for cyanate ester based composites in the various end use industries, such as aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, and marine. The researcher predicts that Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing production of high performance PCB.

Some of the cyanate ester resin companies profiled in this report include Huntsman, Lonza, MGC, Tencate, Quingdao Fundchem and others.



Some of the features of Cyanate Ester Resin Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Include:

Market size estimates: Global cyanate ester resin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs.) shipment.

Global cyanate ester resin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global cyanate ester resin market size by various applications such as application, end use industry, and product in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global cyanate ester resin market size by various applications such as application, end use industry, and product in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global cyanate ester resin market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global cyanate ester resin market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for cyanate ester resin in the global cyanate ester resin market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for cyanate ester resin in the global cyanate ester resin market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for cyanate ester resin in the global cyanate ester resin market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for cyanate ester resin in the global cyanate ester resin market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market by Application

3.3.1: Printed Circuit Boards

3.3.2: Radomes

3.3.3: Aerospace Engine & Structural Parts

3.3.4: Other Applications

3.4: Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Aerospace & Defense

3.4.2: Electrical & Electronics

3.4.3: Automotive

3.4.4: Marine

3.4.5: Other End Use Industries

3.5: Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market by Product Type

3.5.1:Bisphenol-Based Cyanate Ester Resin

3.5.2: Novolac-Based Cyanate Ester Resin



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market by Region

4.2: North American Cyanate Ester Resin Market

4.3: European Cyanate Ester Resin Market

4.4: APAC Cyanate Ester Resin Market

4.5: ROW Cyanate Ester Resin Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market by Product Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Huntsman Corporation

7.2: Lonza Group AG

7.3: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

7.4: Koninklijke Ten Cate bv



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kp8z4c/cyanate_ester?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

