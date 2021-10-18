Cyanate Ester Resin Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.98%| Gurit Holding AG & Henkel AG and Co. KGaA emerge as Key Vendors|17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Gurit Holding AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corp., Huntsman Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Novoset LLC, Renegade Materials Corp., Solvay SA, and Toray TCAC Holding BV are some of the major market participants. The increase in demand for aircraft, superior properties of cyanate ester-based composite resin, and growth of the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the volatility in crude oil prices will hamper market growth.

Cyanate ester resin market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Aerospace And Defense



Electrical And Electronics



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Cyanate Ester Resin Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the cyanate ester resin market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Cyanate Ester Resin Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cyanate ester resin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cyanate ester resin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cyanate ester resin market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cyanate ester resin market vendors

Cyanate Ester Resin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.98% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 142.44 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries China, Japan, Russian Federation, US, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Gurit Holding AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corp., Huntsman Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Novoset LLC, Renegade Materials Corp., Solvay SA, and Toray TCAC Holding BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

