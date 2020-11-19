Cyber Industry Association Names Two Bechtel Security Experts as Fellows

RESTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel, a leading provider of defense and security services for government and commercial customers, announced today that Katie Pehrson and Charlie Givens have been appointed to Control System Cyber Security Association International's ((CS)2AI) fellowship program. (CS)2AI is a global not-for-profit workforce development organization supporting professionals who secure industrial control systems.

The appointment is based on Pehrson and Givens' more than 25 years of combined experience in evolving Bechtel's cybersecurity customer initiatives. Together, they have made outstanding contributions to the industry and their profession by serving as technology experts in the field of industrial control systems cybersecurity, the organization said. The (CS)2AI fellows play a key role in contributing to the professional association, which has more than 18,000 members around the world.

As cybersecurity subject-matter experts, Pehrson and Givens will provide (CS)2AI members and industry with support and expertise on complex technical challenges in the world of industrial control systems cybersecurity.

"With cyberthreats growing by the day, both Katie and Charlie have the industry expertise to help customers protect their control rooms, robotics, plant systems, sensors, and the surrounding community," said Mike Costas, general manager of Bechtel's Defense and Space business line. "This important work needs knowledgeable individuals to guide the industry in order to enhance the protection of critical infrastructure."

"We are very excited to have Katie Pehrson and Charlie Givens as part of our first cohort of (CS)2AI Fellows," said Derek Harp, founder and chairman of (CS)2AI. "They each bring a tremendous body of experience, knowledge and expertise from which our association and our members stand to benefit greatly. We are also very glad to strengthen our connection with such a trusted critical infrastructure organization as Bechtel."

Katie Pehrson has been the manager of cybersecurity program directives of Bechtel's Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Laboratory and Tech Center since 2016. As manager, Pehrson advises project teams on how to protect control rooms and other critical infrastructure from cyberthreats before and after installation.

Her expertise includes developing detailed cybersecurity work processes tailored for any size customer, overseeing complex test plans to inform systems implementation strategy, and incorporating lessons learned and best practices from the NIST Risk Management Framework into the design, procurement and commissioning processes for Bechtel's customers across the globe.

Charlie Givens is Bechtel's industrial control systems cybersecurity chief engineer. He is an experienced automation expert and has a demonstrated history of working in information technology, engineering automation, and industrial control systems cybersecurity. As a certified software quality assurance engineer and global industrial cybersecurity professional, Givens has expertise in database design, data analysis, software development and quality assurance, system management, process improvement, work process enhancement, solution deployment, and software and system integration. His leadership, project management experience, and extensive collaboration with individuals and organizations have made him a trusted expert in industrial cybersecurity all of Bechtel's global business units.

