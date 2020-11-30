Cyber Insurance Market Worth $ 32.47 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 23.76% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Increase in adoption of cyber insurance products due to the rise in implications of cyber-attacks on public safety, economic prosperity, and government cyber security, has led to significant growth in the cyber insurance market
Nov 30, 2020, 09:15 ET
JERSEY CITY, N. J., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cyber Insurance Market by Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premise), by Service Type (Wireless security, Application security, Network security, Endpoint security), by Organization Size (Large Companies, Small and Medium Businesses), by Application (Government, IT and Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cyber Insurance Market was valued at USD 5.95 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 32.47 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.76% from 2020 to 2027.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=80249
Browse in-depth TOC on "Cyber Insurance Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Cyber Insurance Market Overview
Surge in mandatory cybersecurity regulations and legislations regarding cybersecurity to boost demand for insurance protection. The government regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies worldwide have taken numerous initiatives to tighten data security and protection. With the advent of COVID-19, the need for a cyber-insurance policy has been realized by policyholders, brokers, insurers, and agents. For example, in February 2020, the Californian assembly introduced a bill to make cyber insurance mandatory to process regulated and protected personal information for all state contractors. The rise in data privacy laws such as the Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the US, the global standard, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and the European Union's (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) are persuading insurance providers to focus on cyber insurance measures. The increasing digitization has led to a tremendous growth in the rate of cyberattacks, more so during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, complex governance requirements and regulations in data security are expected to drive the adoption of the cyber insurance market in future. The major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Sophos, Trend Micro, Cisco Systems, HPE, Fortine, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc, Symantec Corporation.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cyber Insurance Market on the basis of Deployment Model, Service Type, Organization Size, Application, and Geography.
- Cyber Insurance Market by Deployment Model
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Cyber Insurance Market by Service Type
- Wireless security
- Application security
- Network security
- Endpoint security
- Cyber Insurance Market by Organization Size
- Large Companies
- Small and Medium Businesses
- Cyber Insurance Market by Application
- Government
- IT and Telecommunications
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Aerospace and Defense
- Manufacturing
- Cyber Insurance Market by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the world
Browse Related Reports:
Service Delivery Automation Market by Type (Business Process Automation, IT Process Automation), by Component (Software, Services), by Vertical (Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, IT and Telecom and Media, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Hedge Fund Software Market by Product (Cloud Based, On-Premise), by Application (Large Enterprises, Small, Medium Sized Enterprises), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Data Center Rack PDU Market by PDU Type (BasicMetered, Monitored, Managed/Switched), by Product (Intelligent Rack PDU, Non-Intelligent Rack PDU), by Data Center Type (Colocation, Hosting), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Aviation Consulting Service Market by Type (Investment Assessment and Auditing, Permitting and Compliance, Project and Information Management, Monitoring and Testing), by Application (Airport, Aerospace), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Verified Market Intelligence:
Verified Market Intelligence is a BI enabled database service with forecasted trends and accurate market insights on over 20,000+ tracked markets helping organizations globally with their market research needs. VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment and Key players for emerging and niche markets.
About Us
Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.
Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (203)-411-9686
APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
SOURCE Verified Market Research