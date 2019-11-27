Cyber Monday and Black Friday Gift Ideas and Tips

ATLANTA, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New technology is never a bad choice. Take a look at Audio-Technica's ATH-SR30BT wireless over-ear headphones. These were engineered by Audio-Technica who has over 50 years of audio experience and these offer powerful, full range audio and an astounding 70 hours of battery life. That is unheard of. Using Bluetooth version 5, the device is completely cord free, and the best part is they fold flat for easy storage and portability. Starting Black Friday, save $30 on these at select Best Buy stores and online. For more information, visit: audio-technica.com.

Anna De Souza With Black Friday & Cyber Monday Tips

A UNIQUE GIFT

A big trend right now is gifting experiences. There is no better travel experience for the whole family than Orlando, the Theme Park Capital of the World. Make sure to buy from a trusted source. Visit Orlando, the area's official tourism association, has a great Black Friday deal one does not want to miss. Save an extra 10 percent off already discounted tickets to more than 50 world-famous theme parks, attractions, activities and dinner shows at OrlandoTickets.com. Use promo code "GIFT" between Nov. 19 - Dec. 8 to save the extra 10 percent off tickets to Disney, Universal, SeaWorld and more.

SUGGESTIONS ON WHERE TO FIND GREAT DEALS

Plan travel to ensure the least expensive itinerary. Skyscanner – a global travel leader with more than 100 million downloads on its app. Skyscanner is dedicated to putting travelers first by making booking trips as simple as possible. It is a travelers' top resource for seeking out the best deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with savings up to 30%. That is about a $300 discount for some international routes. Skyscanner offers a lot of features to help travelers navigate their options, such as price alerts, an everywhere search to find the cheapest flights. Download the mobile app and receive push notifications as soon as the prices start to drop. For more, visit: skyscanner.com.

A FAVORITE TECH DEAL

ECOVACS' latest innovation is a vacuuming and mopping robot, called the DEEBOT 661 and it is more than 50% off on Amazon this Black Friday only. Get this convertible, 2-in-1 robot for under $200. Easily swap between the dust bin and the water tank, so a home with hard-floors or carpet is completely covered. It also links up with a smartphone app, so one can be sitting at their child's soccer game and clean the house at the same time. The ultimate in multitasking. The app can even map out a home; allowing one to see exactly where the robot has cleaned and create a customized cleaning pattern based on a home's needs. For more information, visit ecovacs.com.

