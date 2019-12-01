Cyber Monday Cell Phone Deals List (2019): Verizon, AT&T, Sprint & Unlocked Mobile Phone Deals Shared by Consumer Walk
Dec 01, 2019, 21:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best Cyber Monday 2019 cell phone deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Consumer Walk.
Best cell phone deals:
- Get up to $400 off Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro & Pro Max, XS & XS Max at Verizon
- Get up to $600 off a wide range of flagship Android smartphones at Verizon - when you switch with Unlimited
- Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)
- Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Sprint
- Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models - check the latest live deals and line service plans available at Sprint on top-rated iPhone models
- Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T
- Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T
- Get a FREE Samsung TV when you buy a Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ - at AT&T
- Save up to $950 on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10 - click the link for the latest deals at AT&T
- Save over 60% off select phones at the Boost Mobile Black Friday sale - online only
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of Straight Talk no contract cell phones and line plans at the Straight Talk online store
- Save up to 43% on Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ prepaid smartphones - at Walmart
- Save on a wide range of no contract & unlocked smartphones at Walmart
- Save on unlocked Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, Huawei & Motorola smartphones at Amazon
The rapid increase in the number of cell phones sold in the US caused smartphone manufacturers to innovate and improve on current technology to accommodate the demand. Mobile phones now turn to foldable screens and even projection-based software. Consumers often choose unlocked phones to guarantee wide network coverage depending on the area that they are located.
Verizon, Sprint and AT&T, three of the largest telecoms in the US, typically run Cyber Monday deals on an extensive range of flagship smartphones and older cell phone models. Even the recently released iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 are included in their Cyber Monday offers. For unlocked handsets, consumers can opt for low monthly installment plans available from major carriers and retailers.
