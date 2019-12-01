Cyber Monday DNA Testing Kit Deals (2019): The Best Ancestry & 23andMe DNA Kit Deals Compared by Retail Egg
Save on Ancestry, 23andMe and more DNA kits at the Cyber Monday 2019 sale with our round-up of the best DNA kit Cyber Monday deals
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the best DNA testing kit deals for Cyber Monday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Retail Egg are updating their list of the top AncestryDNA and 23andMe deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.
Best DNA testing kit deals:
- Save 50% on the top-rated AncestryDNA test kit at AncestryDNA.com - find out where you're from and access a database of people with similar DNA from around 1,000 regions
- Save up to 55% on 23andMe, AncestryDNA and more best-selling DNA test kits at Amazon
- Save 53% on AncestryHealth at AncestryDNA - (not available in NY, NJ, RI)
- Save 50% on Ancestry Family History Gift Subscriptions - search family histories in the USA and worldwide
- Save up to 50% off 23andMe DNA test kits, health and traits reports at the 23andMe online store - offers end 12/2
- Save up to $100 on 23andMe, AncestryDNA & more top-rated DNA testing kits at Walmart
- Save up to 30% on Living DNA Ancestry & Wellbeing test kits - at the Living DNA Holiday Sale
23andMe and AncestryDNA are very popular because of their DNA testing technology. Their DNA tracing process is simple and straightforward, making it popular and user-friendly. Both of these companies offer DNA testing using DNA testing kits that saliva instead of blood. Once the DNA is tested, results including genealogy, ethnicity and family history are sent to users after three to five weeks.
Amazon and Walmart lead other retailers in terms of total Cyber Monday revenue. Together they accounted for approximately 82.5% of all online sales during this period last year.
