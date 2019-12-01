Cyber Monday LEGO Deals 2019: Best LEGO Friends, Boost Sets, Star Wars Building Kits & Dimensions Games Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles
Check out the top LEGO toy deals for Cyber Monday 2019, featuring LEGO themed playsets, LEGO Dimensions video games and LEGO Boost kits sales
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top Cyber Monday LEGO deals for 2019? Deals experts at Consumer Articles have compared savings on best-selling LEGO playsets based on Star Wars, Harry Potter and Friends, LEGO Dimensions titles and more LEGO building kits, and are listing the best live deals below.
Best LEGO deals:
- Save up to 25% on select LEGO Dimensions, Star Wars & more LEGO toys at Amazon
- Save up to 34% on a wide-range of LEGO toys & sets at Walmart
- Save on LEGO Boost kits at Amazon - check live prices on Boost best-sellers such as the Creative Toolboxes & the Star Wars Boost Droid Commander sets
- Save on popular Lego toys at the official Black Friday sale at Lego.com
- Save up to 20% on LEGO Harry Potter toy sets at Walmart - check live prices on 2019 Toys of the Year LEGO Harry Potter Hogwart Great Hall & Minifigures Harry Potter & Fantastic Beasts
- Save up to 25% on LEGO Star Wars building sets & minifigures at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on best-selling Millenium Falcon & Death Star & the latest 2019 LEGO Star Wars sets
- Save up to 28% on LEGO Dimensions video games at Walmart - check live prices on LEGO video games including The LEGO Movie, DC Super Villains, Marvel Super Heroes, Jurassic World & more
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
LEGO toys are beneficial for improving mindfulness and can be for adults too. The LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox isn't a standard LEGO set as it also teaches basic coding. The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall is a suitable gift for fans of the magical franchise. The LEGO Friends Central Park is another popular choice as it fully recreates the coffee shop from the hit TV show Friends. The LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer is incredibly detailed and is at 1.1m long. LEGO Dimensions brings toys to life through gaming consoles.
