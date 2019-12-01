Cyber Monday PS4 Deals (2019): Top Amazon & Walmart PS4 Pro, & Spiderman Game Bundle Deals Researched by The Consumer Post
Check out our list of the top PS4 Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save on PlayStation 4 consoles, games, controllers and bundles
Dec 01, 2019, 20:00 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Cyber Monday 2019 PS4 deals? Sales experts at The Consumer Post track PS4 prices and have rounded up the best Sony PS4 Pro and Slim consoles, PS VR headsets, DualShock controllers and Spider Man bundle deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best PS4 deals:
- Save up to $100 on Sony Playstation 4 Pro & Slim consoles, PS VR headsets, bundles & games - at Walmart
- Save up to 25% on a wide range of Sony Playstation PS4 Pro & PS4 Slim consoles, bundles & games at Walmart
- Save up to 35% on Playstation 4 Dualshock 4 Controllers - at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on the Sony PS4 Pro gaming console at Walmart - the PS4 Pro enhances gaming experiences with 4K video quality, HDR technology and Boost Mode for faster frame rates
- Save up to 48% on top-rated Sony PS4 consoles, bundles & controllers at Amazon - check live prices on popular PlayStation 4 models with 500GB or 1TB storage and HDR enabled games
- Save up to 50% on PlayStation VR (PS VR) gaming headsets at Amazon
- Save up to $145 on PS4 Slim consoles at Amazon - check deals on lightweight PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro Slim consoles and bundles
- Save up to 30% on Sony Dualshock 4 wireless controllers for Playstation 4 - click the link for the full range of PS4 controller deals on Amazon
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Although the PS5 is coming, the Sony PS4 is still a solid gaming console. The Sony PS4 Slim and Sony PS4 Pro both upgraded to USD 3.1 although the Pro has more ports. More games are being released exclusively for this platform, such as the Spider Man video game. Custom controller skins allow for more personalization.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE The Consumer Post
Share this article