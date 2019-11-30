Cyber Monday Roomba Robot Vacuum Deals (2019): All The Best iRobot Roomba s9, e5, i7, 960 & 690 Deals Rounded Up by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roomba Cyber Monday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Retail Fuse have compared the best iRobot Roomba 960, e5, s9 and i7 robot vacuum deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

To lessen cleaning hassles, iRobot Roomba has come up with innovative devices that can tidy up your whole house with just a touch of a button. The latest from its product line is the i7+, i7, and s9 which has smart mapping abilities and the e5 which can run up to 90 minutes. The 980, 960 and 890 models are also capable of wiping out the messiest floors with their iAdapt navigation system. For basic cleaning, consumers can also choose between the 690 and 650 models which both utilize a three-stage cleaning process.

Users can more easily control the Wi-Fi enabled Roomba models via the iRobot HOME app as well as Amazon Alexa voice control. Automatic cleaning schedules can be set up to regularly clean entire levels of homes, with larger areas benefiting the most from Roomba models that have the auto recharge and resume feature. High-efficiency filters also allow Roombas to trap up 99% of allergens, making them ideal for homes with pets. On Cyber Monday, highly rated Roombas are available with savings of up to 50% off on retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and the iRobot online store.

