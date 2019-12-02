Cyber Monday Samsung TV Deals 2019: All the Best Samsung QLED, Frame, Curved & Smart TV Deals Rounded up by Save Bubble

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a comparison of the best Samsung TV deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Access instant Cyber Monday savings on Samsung Frame, Curved, LED and QLED 4K TVs by clicking the links below.

Best Samsung TV deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page . Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Samsung QLED TV is one of the latest high definition smart TV options on the market today. Samsung's 8K TV is engineered with several innovative features such as ambient mode, curved frame built, Bixby voice assistant, and many more. For 4K TV options, there are a wide range of 50 inch, 55 inch, and 65 inch Samsung TV models.

Can good deals still be found on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday, which falls on the Monday following Black Friday, typically sees new online deals being introduced by top retailers.

Adobe Analytics data showed that Cyber Monday 2018 broke online spending records with a projected $7.9 billion in total sales.

About Save Bubble:

Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Save Bubble