Cyber Monday TV Deals 2019: Best Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony TV Deals at Amazon & Walmart Shared by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Monday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Saver Trends have compared the best LG, TCL, Toshiba and Samsung including HDR, OLED & LED smart 4K TV deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.
- Save up to 62% on a wide range of Smart TVs and 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on 32, 50, 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch smart TVs from LG, Sony, Toshiba, TCL & other top brands
- Save up to $1,304 on 32", 50", 55", 65" & 70" TVs at Walmart - save on bestselling flat and curved screen LED TVs with Ultra HD and HDR video quality and smart TV features
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Samsung Smart TVs at Walmart - check the latest deals on 4K TVs, LED TVs & save up to $800 on Samsung televisions
- Save up to $1,000 on a wide range of 4K TVs at Walmart - including discounts on best-selling Samsung, Vizio, TCL, LG and Roku TVs
- Save up to $500 on TCL 6-Series 4K TVs at Walmart - featuring edge-to-edge FullView display, QLED color technology, Dolby Vision & Contrast Control Zones for precise color replication
- Save up to $700 on 65-inch Vizio TVs & 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on full array 4K HDR TVs with Quantum Dot technology, SmartCast 3.0 & voice control options
- Save up to $600 on a wide range of smart TVs at Amazon
- Save up to $370 on Roku TVs at Amazon - Roku offers access to 500,000+ movies and TV shows
- Save up to $902 on a wide range of top rated LG TVs at Amazon - check live prices on 32, 50, 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch LED & OLED TVs with up to 4K Ultra HD & HDR resolution
- Save up to $350 on a wide range of LG Full HD & OLED TVs at Walmart.com
- Save up to $800 on LG, Samsung & Sony 4K & HD TVs at B&H Photo Video
Nearly everyone is aware of the benefits that a smart TV can bring especially if it's also a 4K TV. Even a 55 inch model delivers top picture quality along with internet connectivity. A 65 inch or 70 inch TV may be necessary for larger living rooms though. Some of the best ultra-HD televisions are manufactured by Samsung. There are other good TV brands in Walmart and Amazon too.
What are Cyber Monday deals? The vast majority of e-commerce websites stretch their holiday sales until Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday is so-called for the plethora of discounted electronics, gadgets and online-exclusive deals that retailers offer on what is typically the last day of the Black Friday sales.
Cyber Monday 2018 broke all online spending records in the US with estimated sales of $7.9 billion.
