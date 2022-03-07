Cyber Policy Institute Releases Report on Cybersecurity Bills in the 117th Congress

CLEVELAND, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cyber Policy Institute, a non-partisan organization focusing on cybersecurity, public policy and national security, has published a report, Cybersecurity Bills in the 117th Congress , which summarizes the 80 bills submitted or passed by the 117th Congress between January 2021 and January 2022. The bills, several of which were included in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 (NDAA), which was signed into law by President Biden on December 27, 2021, cover a wide range of topics from defense and foreign relations to business, workforce and disaster preparedness.

"It's impressive to see how much effort the various members of Congress and committees have put into cybersecurity," said Hugh Taylor, Director of the Cyber Policy Institute. "There's a tendency to assume that Congress isn't doing enough about the country's cyber vulnerability, but the scope of the legislative agenda says otherwise."

Of the 80 bills, five have been signed into law, 10 have passed one or both houses of Congress, and 32 are still in committees. The bills cover national security and defense, protecting intellectual property, protecting American business, defending critical American infrastructure, developing cybersecurity skills in people both inside and outside the government, protecting children's welfare and protecting Americans' privacy.

Prepared by Dr. K.S. Little, a Research Fellow at the Cyber Policy Institute, the report breaks down the massive amount of information in the proposed and passed legislation and explains the relevance and impact of the legislation on each sector.

Industry leaders have been receptive to the report. For example, Tyler Young, Director of Security at Relativity , said, "This report does an excellent job of summarizing the 80 bills that have been submitted or passed by the 117th Congress during the first year of its session and really illuminates the breadth of cybersecurity's impact across different government departments and committees."

To download the report, visit https://cyberpolicyinstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/CybersecurityBills-117Congress-final.pdf

For more information, go to www.cyberpolicyinstitute.org

About Cyber Policy Institute

The Cyber Policy Institute (CPI) is an independent, nonpartisan organization, think tank, technology analyst and publisher dedicated to being a resource for government officials, business executives, journalists and other stakeholders who want to better understand cybersecurity and national security as it relates to digital technology.

